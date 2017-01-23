New ‘Beast of the Woods’ from Hawk Hunting-2 Man Sasquatch Treestand

It has been confirmed, there truly is a ‘Beast of The Woods’!  Hawk proudly introduces the largest stands to ever hit the woods with the 21’ SASQUATCH 1.5-MAN and the 18’ SASQUATCH 2.0-MAN Ladders.

Designed with Beast-Sized MeshComfort™ Lounger Seats and platforms large enough to take all your gear AND an extra lunchbox to the woods!   The XXL MeshComfort™ Seats define ‘comfort’ and flip-up with Silent Teflon Washers so hunters can make full use of the oversized platform.  Built with XL Oval Tubing that even a Big Foot would trust! 

 

About HAWK™ Hunting:

HAWK™ Hunting is a privately held company based in Frankenmuth, MI. HAWK™ is a hunter-driven company committed to ruggedly-designed outdoor gear. Never satisfied and refusing to settle, our passion is bringing superior design, quality and performance to products that all hunters can enjoy. Like refining a strategy in the woods, it’s all about evolving. HUNT STRONGER. SAFER. SMARTER. HUNT FROM ABOVE.™ – For more information about HAWK™ Hunting please call 810-626-3026 or visit www.hawkhunting.com.

 

