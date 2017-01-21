Son’s First Video

Sons First Video by Dave Conrad Taking you child hunting is a thrill but having them film your hunt is even more special. David Conrad had this experience with his son Michael.

Book Review: Official Overstreet Indian Arrowheads Whether you have actually found an Indian Arrow Head while walking through an area or just want to know more about them, Dave Conrad covers one incredible book that will tell you everything you want…

Book Review: Mossback Dave Conrad takes a look at Mossback, by Kenneth Fore, a book that follows one man’s quest for a whitetail buck, so intense that Mother Nature could not get in his way.

Gear Review: RockStar Hitch Mounted Mud Flaps Protect what you tow with this easy to mount, good looking, super tough product from Agri Cover. Dave Conrad does.

Review: Flying Arrow Archery Toxic Broadhead This week I received the Toxic broadhead from Flying Arrow Archery. It is a new fixed broadhead design that is unique in that it introduces a greater cutting surface in a compact design. Usually cutting…

Gear Review: Dead Down Wind 3D Broad Spectrum Comprehensive Odor Control System Like most hunters, Dave Conrad understands the importance of being totally scent free. The question, is does Dead Down Wind products provide what bowhunters are looking for?

Gear Review: Pro Ears Predator Gold Series Pro Ears set the standard for electronic hearing protection/amplification systems and Dave takes a look at the new models to see if the legend continues.

Gear Review - Spypoint BF 7 Black Flash Game Camera Dave Conrad takes a look at the new Black Flash Game Camera from Spypoint. Great review, great camera system.

Gear Review - Heartland Wildlife Institute Deer Attractant Dave Conrad tries out Autumn Addiction and End of Trail Mix to see if they can bring in the deer.

Gear Review: VaneTec 'ArrowSmith' Arrow Builder Adhesive Kit Dave Conrad takes a look at the new 'Do It All' Arrow Building Kit from VaneTec.

Gear Review - Robinson Laboratories ScentBlocker Outfitter Series Dave Conrad takes a look at the rugged, all weather Outfitter Jacket and Pants from Robinson Outdoors

Excitement from the Ground The eight point took an interest in my position but this is where my luck took a turn for the better.

GEAR REVIEW: Tree Spider Speed Harness Dave Conrad takes a look at the new Tree Spider Treestand Safety Harness from Robinson Outdoors.

Gear Review: Dead Down Wind DDW has you covered when it comes to all aspects of scent prevention, from shower to stand!

Gear Review: Bohning Chameleon Quiver Quivers are an essential part of an archer’s arsenal. Hunters prefer a variety of different kinds and models can range from being integrated into back packs, worn on the hip or most often found mounted…

Gear Review: VaneTec Arrow Vanes The precision engineered VaneTec vane comes in four different models and are available in up to 13 colors.

Gear Review: Alpine Archery Yukon This rugged model immediately catches your eye with the black riser highlighted with bronze limb pockets and cams.

Gear Review: Vanguard Spirit ED Binoculars Sr Field Evaluator Dave Conrad looks at Vanguard's new Spirit-ED binoculars. The Vanguard Spirit ED model allows for great light transmission, excellent field of view and the right amount of magnification for the rolling terrain.

Gear Review: Arrowmat™ Target Faces Arrowmat is a quality product and loads of fun for the whole family to shoot archery with.

Gear Review: Bowstix™ Turkey season is fast approaching and as I was getting my gear ready a package arrived in the mail. Inside was a quick fix to my reoccurring issue, Bowstix from Wanna B Outdoors.

Review: Alpine Archery Lil Guff™ This little bow rocks. The machined riser, limb bolts and cam system really are designed for a growing archer.

S4Gear SideWinder EVO When hunting whitetails I have never been one to carry a lot of accessories with me. I like to be ‘stealthy’” and keep items to a minimum. I find the more you carry the more…

Gear Review: Carbon Express Maxima Hunter Each year I try to tweak my setup to try improve performance. Some years it works while others don’t and I have to resort back to older equipment. This year is no different but I…

Rescue One 'CDS' II Harness System Hunters are now flocking to the woods in pursuit of big game across North America, including elk and whitetail deer. Many who journey out into the field over the season utilize treestands and take it…

Hang-On Buddy Universal Treestand Mounting System Limited stands with multiple stand sites and you want to stay mobile? Want to make hanging a heavy stand easier? Landowner doesn’t want tree damaged by hanging stands? If you answered yes to any of…

Grim Reaper RazorCut SS For a number of years I have been a big fan of Grim Reaper Broadheads. In the past I have used their mechanicals and fixed blade broadheads to harvest a variety of game, including my largest…

Barnett RC-150 Crossbow Bowhunting to me is a sport that I hold very dear and close. There are only two things I hold more dear to me and that is my faith and family. So when I get…

Bohning Tower Fletcher Every archer today should have at the very least the basic tools required for our sport. One of the basic essentials of arrow assembly is the fletching jig. Bohning for close to half a century…