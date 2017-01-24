Scouting For Wild hogs: Then Set Up Right

What do you look for when you scout for wild hogs?

Where are the best places to look fo wild hog sign and how to interpret it to figure out what they are doing in the area, as well as how they got there and where they go when they leave.

Finding wild hog sign can be fairly easy but knowing where to set up can be much more difficult. Here are some good tips.

