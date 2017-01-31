P&Y Club Announces Potential New World’s Record Non-Typical Coues Deer

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

In December of 2015, Terry Edwards of San Carlos, Arizona took an incredible Coues deer that may be the new Pope and Young Club Non-Typical World’s Record.



“My heart was racing and I could hear it beating loud in my ears. My hunting partner Trevor Chapman shared many words of excitement as we followed the blood trail. I knew I had shot one of

the biggest deer I had ever laid eyes on, but little did I know he would be a potential P&Y World’s Record. I was just happy to fill my tag. The terrain was treacherous and thick with dense oak

trees and waist-high brush. Any Coues deer hunter knows that such habitat is prime big buck country. After tracking the buck and finally being able to put my hands on this ghost-like creature, I felt a sense of accomplishment and pride. This moment put all my hunting efforts into perspective. This was why my father took me hunting since I was a kid; this was why he taught me all I know

about hunting. It was through my father’s knowledge and character that I grew up loving the outdoors. I thank God and my father for blessing me with such an amazing animal… an animal of a lifetime.”

Mr. Edwards’ Coues deer has an initial entry score that could shatter the existing Non-Typical Coues

deer World’s Record. Its initial entry score of 141 5/8 is still subject to Panel Judging verification,

which could change the final accepted score.

The Coues whitetail deer was named after the early naturalist, Elliot Coues (pronounced “cows”).

Coues deer are a small subspecies of white-tailed deer found in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico.

This deer has developed such a reputation for being able to vanish from view in the smallest amount

of cover, hence the name “grey ghost.” Many people consider Coues deer to be the most challenging

big-game animal to hunt. Some even refer to hunting Coues deer as the “poor man’s sheep hunt”

because of the harsh terrain involved. Famous big-game hunter Jack O’Connor proclaimed the Coues

deer to be “the most difficult of all deer to kill” due to its extreme wariness and the inhospitable habitat this deer can live in.

This Coues deer is entered into the 30th Recording Period–the biennium representing entries

accepted into the P&Y Records Program from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.

At the close of every two-year biennial recording period, numerical awards and honorable mentions

are awarded to the most outstanding bow-harvested animals in each species category that have been

entered during this recording period. New world’s records are verified and proclaimed, and awards

are presented to these outstanding animals during the Pope and Young Club’s biennial convention

and awards banquet.

Prior to the actual convention and awards banquet, outstanding trophies are sent to a designated site

for panel judging. Panel Judging is a process of verification of the final scores of antlers, horns and

skulls of the highest-ranking North American big-game specimens entered during a two-year

recording period. A handpicked team of highly knowledgeable and experienced certified official

measurers gather for the actual scoring. Congratulations to Mr. Edwards on this incredible animal!

This tremendous non-typical Coues deer, along with roughly 100 more outstanding North American

trophies, will be a part of the 30th Biennium Big-Game Trophy Exhibit held at the P&Y Club’s National Convention in St. Louis, Missorui, April 5-8, 2017.

For more information or to register for the Pope and Young Club’s 30th Biennial Convention, go to:

www.pope-young.org/convention/default.asp

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization

dedicated to the promotion and protection of our bowhunting heritage, hunting ethics and wildlife

conservation. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository for the records and

statistics on North American big-game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

Contact the Pope & Young Club office at: www.pope-young.org or P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923, Ph: 507.867.4144