New: Killer Instinct CHRG’D Crossbow

ScentBlocker's Guide to Helping the Herd (or Flock) At ScentBlocker, we're not just hunters, we're conservationists as well. Here are some ideas that we recommend you try on your property to help your herd make it through winter in good condition.

New 'Beast of the Woods' from Hawk Hunting-2 Man Sasquatch Treestand Hawk proudly introduces the largest stands to ever hit the woods with the 21’ SASQUATCH 1.5-MAN and the 18’ SASQUATCH 2.0-MAN Ladders. Designed with Beast-Sized MeshComfort™ Lounger Seats and platforms large enough to take all…

Kim's First Bowkill... or you're never too old to take your daughter hunting It was super cold. At least -10 but it didn't deter Kim Campbell from bundling up and taking a doe...and then a nice buck. Below freezing weather and two whitetails on the ground. Nice.

HAWK, Michael Waddell and ‘Fan Favorite’ Bone Collector form Partnership “Michael Waddell is undeniably the most loved personality in hunting and the entire Bone Collector team is extremely entertaining and trustworthy. We are excited to be partnered and will work very close together to deliver…

Killer Instinct Crossbows partners with Hawke Optics The strategic partnership combines Killer Instinct’s extensive experience in designing and distributing successful cutting-edge hunting products with Hawke Optics' innovative and unquestioned crossbow scope leadership.

How To Dress Right For Your Whitetail Rut Hunt long enough and you'll see it all; aggressive ruts that last the first two weeks of November, and I've seen weaker years stretch from late October through December.

Keeping Warm While Filling the Last Tag Late season hunting doesn't have to be a brutal, uncomfortable experience if you have the right clothing. Jason Herbert shows you the right clothing to keep you hunting long after others have given up.

The Tale of Garfield Feeling pretty defeated, I got on my knees to relax a bit, planning in my mind the next morning's hunt when I heard a very loud ‘GRUUUNNNTTT’. The next few seconds are a blur as…

Scent Control Starts Now Jason Herbert is a loyal scent control disciple and Jason knows that, even though deer season is still a month away, his scent control regimen starts now. Here's what he orders and why he ordered…

Top Rankings for Killer Instinct's FURIOUS 370FRT Crossbow Field & Stream and trade publication Arrow Trade Magazine had nothing but great things to say about the FURIOUS 370FRT. At a price a lot lower than it's competition, certainly one to look at.

Larry Woodward's ScentBlocker's Guide to a DIY Elk Hunt “Man... I love elk hunting. I live for it... When you get a big, screaming bull coming at you at 40 yards - one that you called in, it's the most incredible feeling. My whole…

Versions of the Poor Man's Foodplot When creating a food plot I always consider two things. First, am I going to hunt it? And second, if so, how am I going to access it? Also, what wind do I need? This…

Technical Gear and Tricks for Mushroom Hunting I don't know what I enjoy more, eating the morels after a long day or spending time in the woods with my family and watching how much fun the kids have just finding them. Either…

Stick to the Plan I had been out in the woods since 5:30 am. It was now 11:00 am and I was birdless. Most hunters would have given up long ago. I had a plan and about 11:25 it…

How to Care for and Transport Scent Free Gear Many well meaning hunters make the investment in scent control clothing and gear but do little to protect and preserve it. Often these same hunters contaminate their gear, get winded by an animal and give…

James Brion- The Land Management Madman Jason Herbert has the chance to speak to land management legend James Brion. James has made a living out of what Jason considers a hobby- successfully managing hunting properties for over 25 years. The proof…

My 5 Phase Plan For Wild Turkey Hunting A short time later, around 11:25 am, when many turkey hunters would have gone home, my plan had worked. Three long beards approached and responded to my sweet calls like they had read my plan.…

Protect Against Zika, West Nile, Lyme Disease and More with BugBlocker The Zika Virus, West Nile Virus, Lyme disease, and other insect-borne illnesses are a major health concern in today’s world. ScentBlocker’s new BugBlocker insect repellents provide important protection from mosquitoes, ticks and biting flies with…

ScentBlocker Releases 'The Beast' The Beast’s non-human profile, 3D leaves, multi-toned grasses and Trinity scent control technology combine to make the Beast the ultimate assault weapon no matter what game you are hunting. Don't miss: ScentBlocker is taking pre-orders…

International Shed Hunting with the ScentBocker Pros With a bit of fresh blood and hair on the pedicle, I could tell it hadn't been off for long. I think God wanted me to become a shed hunter because he certainly blessed me…

STOP Biting Bugs & Ticks. It's Easy When You Have This Product... With Lyme disease, West Nile Virus and other insect-borne illnesses a major health concern in today’s world, being out-of-doors for camping, picnics, fishing, hunting or hiking can become a nightmare of aggravation with long term…

Scott's Trophy Memories I often describe ScentBlocker’s fearless leader Scott Shultz as a “Modern Day Fred Bear”. When I call him that- he humbly smiles and reminds me of how blessed he is. But, the nickname is well…

Winter Predator Hunting in Extreme Temps Sponsored by: Robinson Outdoors, Tree Spider & ScentBlocker Products “Whaaaaa....Whaaa.....WHHHAA!” The rabbit-in-distress call echoed through the frozen woods. I had no sooner finished my first calling sequence when I heard, “BOOM!... BOOM!...” My hunting buddy Jon was shooting…

Graduation Gift: Africa What a wonderful graduation gift, a hunting trip to Africa where this young lady would have a great time and try to be the first lady to achieve the Grand Slam of Springbok.

Safari Scent Control Safari Scent Control- Primal, Modern, and Everything in Between. The Robinson Outdoor Products group are in Africa and Jason Herbert sees how the hunters there cover up their scent. Sure glad we have ScentBlocker.

A Primal Family Tradition What greater gift can a grandfather give his grandson but his time, love, support and guidance? All that and a bowhunting trip to Africa.

Hard to Reach Foodplots Jason Herbert sees foodplots in two ways, feeding plots and killing plots. You can read his column this month and learn how and why.

Off Season to On Season Season's over, time to put away our gear and start thinking about picnics, right? Wrong. In this installment Aaron Zimmerman lays out his summer, pre-season whitetail plan.

ScentBlocker's Guide to Mushroom Hunting It is prime mushroom hunting time and Jason Herbert gives a few suggestions on how to find the king, the Morel mushroom.

ScentBlocker's Guide to Planting Spring Food Plots For those fortunate to have some land available to them, food plots are a great way to increase your deer activity. Jason Herbert has some suggestions for you.

Beard Collectors? Hunting wild turkey is a passion for most bowhunters and the Bone Collector Team is no different.

ScentBlocker's Guide to Spring Turkey Jason Herbert of Robinson Outdoors tells you what he does to ensure his spring turkey season is successful.

Scent Control is a Global Challenge Host of Nosler’s Magnum TV, Rob Dunham has hunted big game across the world and he shares his ideas on scent control.

Bob and Larry’s Late Season Whitetail Strategies When the late season rolls around, it’s the hunter’s “4th quarter”. Hang in there and keep hunting hard. This is often the time when massive bucks are killed.

ScentBlocker’s Guide to Killing Coyotes Season over? Getting bored waiting for turkey? Don't. Pick up your bow and head out for some coyote hunting. They are everywhere and you can have fun and help cull the packs.

ScentBlocker Signs Nugent: Rocker, Hunter Robinson Outdoor Products signs rock-n-roller, legendary archer Ted Nugent, a huge advocate for conservation, hunter’s rights, and the second amendment.

The Ideal Scent Free Hunter Being a Scent Free Hunter involves more than just bathing and spraying down with ScentBlocker Scent Elimination Spray. Jason Herbert fill in the blanks.

It’s All in the Details One good way to be a better bowhunter is to learn about the sport from the pros like ScentBlocker’s Most Wanted Larry Woodward. Jason Herbert shares Larry's thoughts.

Arrive Late- Leave Early? Not exactly what we've been doing but in this months Scent Blocker column Jason Herbert presents another perspective on when you go in, and go out of your hunting area.

Human Scent Leaves a Lasting Impression Scent control is one of the most important aspects of being successful in the field but Jason Herbert brings up more good points you should know about the subject.

ScentBlocker Summer Surveillance Want to know what's going on in your hunting area? Start early to find out and lay some ground work for this fall. Jason Herbert shows you a few ways so you are ready.

ScentBlocker Recon- The Ultimate Gear for Hunting Work Want to increase the amount of land you can hunt? This month's column shares some ideas to get permission from land owners, and what to do.

ScentBlocker™ - Not Just For Fall Anymore Here is an exciting line of products from Robinson Outdoor Products - dedicated to helping you get close to the game you hunt because Nothing Gets You Closer.

Next Season is Already Here Robinson Outdoors says Getting Close Enough to Kill means getting started right now. Scout the area, create trails, get your gear ready and plan ahead.

Predator Hunting Basics Coyotes, wolves, bobcats and other rascals are putting a dent in the whitetail and turkey populations so how about trying to take a few predators out of the pack?

ScentBlocker Secrets of the Pro’s #5 More great tips from the pros to help you become a better hunter - from Robinson Outdoor Products.

ScentBlocker Secrets of the Pro’s #4 Scott Shultz talks about the fourth layer of scent control and how the exterior of our garments can get contaminated before the hunt even starts.

ScentBlocker's Secrets of the Pros #3 Robinson Outdoors Scott Shultz teaching about the power of activated carbon clothing, “adsorbtion”, how carbon technology works and more.

Giant Buck taken over Mock Scrape Connecticut hunter Ron Arietti takes a trophy buck over a mock scrape using ScentBlockers’ Still Steamin' Mock Scrape Lure.