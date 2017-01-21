New: Killer Instinct CHRG’D Crossbow

Killer Instinct® CHRG’D™ is electrified with performance at a super-affordable cost. Dependable knockdown power is combined with a compact, balanced frame for maneuverability in the field. Killer Instinct accuracy is never compromised with our CNC-enhanced, precision flight barrel. This bow utilizes RTT™ Reliable Trigger Technology and provides a respectably smooth and crisp shooting 3.5-LB trigger pull. Integrated Anti-Dry Fire prevents dry firing the crossbow when unloaded and the LUMIX™ Reflex Red Dot provides 4-reticle options and 7-brightness settings for quick target acquisition and unmatched aim in low light settings.

In addition, the CHRG’D utilizes a folding foot stirrup that provides clearance for shooting and doubles as a stand for setting your bow down.  Outside of the performance specs itself, features like rubber-silencing finish and TriggerTech™ upgrade compatibility make this bow ‘best-in-class’.

Killer Instinct has become known for uncompromised accuracy and deadly crossbow performance.  Be sure to stop at the Killer Instinct Shooting Lanes A9 at the 2017 ATA Show in Indianapolis, IN from January 10-12 to experience the performance of Killer Instinct.  Expectations Changed.™

 

 

MODEL: 1084

MSRP $329.99

SPEED: 330 FPS

POWER STROKE: 14”

WIDTH: 15.5” ATA          LENGTH: 34”

WEIGHT: 6.2-LB              DRAW: 165-LB

 

About Killer Instinct® Crossbows:

2015 Field & Stream “Best of Best” Award Winner and 2016 Outdoor Life® ‘Best Value’, Killer Instinct® Crossbows is a privately held company based in Frankenmuth, MI.   Killer Instinct® is passionately committed to Deadly Performance™ technical products.  We focus on next-level design, innovation, durability and superior quality so you can have ultimate confidence in your gear.  Our Killer Instinct is a tenacity that never stops, it’s our born spirit and the continual pursuit of achieving success.  We are a hunter-driven company and expect our equipment to perform at the highest level. For more information about Killer Instinct® Crossbows please call 810-626-3026 or visit www.killercrossbows.com.

