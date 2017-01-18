Knight & Hale’s Legend Series Three Pack of Turkey Diaphragm Calls

Knight and Hale® Game Calls, a legendary call brand known for its dedication to creating calls that produce the most life-like wildlife sounds, introduces Harold Knight’s Legend Series of diaphragm calls, which is made up of a group of the dirtiest and most dangerous calls on the market. The Beard Trimmer, #7 and The Conservationist are all Harold’s designs and ones he has used for decades on successful hunts.

Harold Knight has been designing calls since he was a teenager, and like any good tinkerer, he has always kept a secret stash of personal designs. The Legend Series marks the opening of that vault.

Beard Trimmer

Sporting a unique 2.5-reed design, this call creates the soft, seductive sounds that gobblers cannot ignore. Utilizing a hybrid V-cut with a Moon Cut on the half-reed, this call is perfect for breaking loose gobblers hung up just out of range.

#7

Harold Knight’s lucky #7 has a 2.5-reed design that features all the ease of running a double reed plus all the versatility of a triple read. The high-pitch and high-rasp tones of this call prove the argument that this call isn’t lucky—it’s just good. Combines a batwing cut with a half-moon internal cut to create a high pitch and raspy sound.

The Conservationist

The Conservationist is one of Harold Knight’s most dangerous designs. The double-reed design provides the sweet, soft and seductive yelps with a very light rasp that no gobbler can resist.

Harold Knight might have started his career making calls in the back of a barbershop, but the only beards he trims nowadays are off the local gobblers.

Each of the three Legend Series calls are available for individual purchase or in a three pack.

MSRP’s:

Beard Trimmer – $9.99

#7 – $8.99

The Conservationist – $8.99

Legend Series 3 pack – $19.99

For more information about any Knight & Hale hunting products please visit www.knightandhale.com.

About Knight & Hale Game Calls

With a product line that includes turkey, waterfowl, deer, predator, small game and big game, Knight & Hale calls have been in every corner of North America. Likewise, numerous world champion callers have been crowned with the help of a Knight & Hale call. Whether it’s a friction call or bugle—or it produces a grunt or a yelp—every Knight & Hale call comes with real hunting experience, as if it’s molded into the construction. It’s those practical insights that guide product development … and hunter success.