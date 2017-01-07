Killer Instinct Crossbows partners with Hawke Optics

Killer Instinct™ Crossbows and Hawke® Optics are partnering to offer crossbows with the very best in crossbow optics. The strategic partnership combines Killer Instinct’s extensive experience in designing and distributing successful cutting-edge hunting products with Hawke Optics’ innovative and unquestioned crossbow scope leadership.

“This partnership is another example of Killer Instinct delivering the very best in crossbow quality and technology for hunters,” said Scott Lee, President of Hawk® Hunting and Killer Instinct® Crossbows.  “Hawke didn’t invent crossbow scopes, but they have certainly defined excellence since 2008.”

 

Killer Instinct has become known for uncompromised accuracy and deadly crossbow performance.  For 2017, Killer Instinct will offer the Hawke XB30 scope standard in packaged kits for their FURIOUS™ and SWAT™ crossbow platforms.  The Hawke XB30 features an innovative 100-yard reticle with vari-speed adjustment for acute, dialed-in accuracy.  Additionally, the XB30 optical system produces exceptional low-light visibility with a 30mm high light transmission tube and stepless rheostat for precise user-selected illumination.

Be sure to stop at the Killer Instinct Shooting Lanes A9 at the 2017 ATA Show in Indianapolis, IN from January 10-12 to experience the benefits of combined performance of Killer Instinct and Hawke Optics.  Expectations Changed.™

 About Killer Instinct® Crossbows:

2015 Field & Stream “Best of Best” Award Winner and 2016 Outdoor Life® ‘Best Value’, Killer Instinct® Crossbows is a privately held company based in Frankenmuth, MI.   Killer Instinct® is passionately committed to Deadly Performance™ technical products.  We focus on next-level design, innovation, durability and superior quality so you can have ultimate confidence in your gear.  Our Killer Instinct is a tenacity that never stops, it’s our born spirit and the continual pursuit of achieving success.  We are a hunter-driven company and expect our equipment to perform at the highest level. For more information about Killer Instinct® Crossbows please call 810-626-3026 or visit www.killercrossbows.com.

About Hawke® Optics:

VISION ACCOMPLISHED.  Hawke is at the forefront of optical performance with class-leading innovation and design.  Accuracy, strength and precision: our optics blend iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivaled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable viewing experience.  As crossbows have grown in acceptance, more customers and crossbow companies alike have trusted Hawke as the unquestioned industry leader in crossbow optics. For more please go to: Hawke Hunting.

 

