Joseph Goza Joins Black Eagle Arrows Team

We are excited to welcome Joseph Goza to the Black Eagle Arrows Family! Joseph is another great addition to our team with 20 years experience. #2017herewego

Welcome to the team Joseph!

A few of Joseph’s Career accomplishments.

2013, 2014, 2015 IBO Shooter of the year (Finger Pro Class)
Six time ASA Shooter of the year
Two time ASA World Champion
IBO world Champion
5 time Buckmasters World Champion
And much more.

