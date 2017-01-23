How To Kill, Skin and Cook RATTLESNAKE

By

From a live rattlesnake to a campfire cooked meal.

Rattlesnake is common fare for some. However, most don’t have a clue about what to do with them. In this video I’ll be killing, skinning, gutting, and using primitive means cooking a Rattlesnake.

Snake meat contains on average 93 calories per 3.5 oz of raw meat. This is roughly half the calories and one third the amount of fat of a similar amount of sirloin beef steak.

COMING: How To Tan A Rattlesnake Skin.

FOR TEN NEW BOWHUNTING VIDEOS EVERY DAY GO TO: Bowhunting-Videos.com.

  

How To Kill, Skin and Cook RATTLESNAKE added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.