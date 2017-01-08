HAWK, Michael Waddell and ‘Fan Favorite’ Bone Collector form Partnership

HAWK®, industry leader in innovative, hunter-driven treestand and accessory design, is proud to announce a strategic marketing partnership with both Michael Waddell and Bone Collector.   “Michael Waddell is undeniably the most loved personality in hunting and the entire Bone Collector team is extremely entertaining and trustworthy.  We are excited to be partnered and will work very close together to deliver best-in-class products”, says Scott Lee, Hawk President.

“Hawk is always striving for excellence and what works best for the customer.  That’s why we are excited about a long-term relationship focused on designing better products at affordable prices for anyone that wants to Hunt From Above!”, says Michael Waddell, Bone Collector owner.  “Hawk is a top-notch company who has made hunting gear exciting again!”

 Hawk, Michael Waddell and Bone Collector will work together to develop a handful of exclusive product categories and the products will be promoted on the Bone Collector TV-series on the Outdoor Channel.    

For more information on Bone Collector, visit www.BoneCollector.com.

 About HAWK™ Treestands:

HAWK™ Hunting is a privately held company based in Frankenmuth, MI. HAWK™ is a hunter-driven company committed to ruggedly-designed outdoor gear. Never satisfied and refusing to settle, our passion is bringing superior design, quality and performance to products that all hunters can enjoy. Like refining a strategy in the woods, it’s all about evolving. HUNT STRONGER. SAFER. SMARTER. HUNT FROM ABOVE.™ – For more information about HAWK™ Hunting please call 810-626-3026 or visit www.hawkhunting.com.

 

