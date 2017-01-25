Cooking with SuzieQ: Venison Burger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo

Venison Burger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo

1 lb ground venison

1 lb sausage

1 tsp dried oregano

1 medium chopped onion

1 minced clove garlic

10 to 12 ounces broccoli

1 (8 oz.) cream cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

8 oz shredded mozzarella cheese

salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large skillet brown ground venison, sausage, chopped onion and minced garlic. Once done, drain excess fat then season with oregano, salt and pepper to taste.

Steam the broccoli until tender. (I find it easier to do it in the microwave rather than a pot) You can season it with salt and pepper, your option.

Place your cream cheese in a microwave safe dish and set it for 45-50 seconds until soft. Whisk until creamy and smooth. Gradually whisk in heavy cream until smooth and stir in the grated parmesan cheese.

Combine ground venison mixture, broccoli and cream sauce then put in a large greased casserole dish. Top with shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake at 350° for 30-40 minutes.

Browned ground venison, sausage, chopped onion with minced garlic that has been drained. 1/2 tsp. Oregano, salt and pepper to taste was added.

While meat was browning, I added broccoli to microsafe dish and covered with plastic wrap. Since it was frozen I didn’t add water. I cooked mine for seven minutes and it was very tender. I would say cook it five to seven minutes depending on your microwave. So much easier than waiting on a pot to boil…

Heat cream cheese in microwave for 45-50 seconds. If center is too thick to whisk then try microwave for 5-10 more seconds. Whisk until smooth.

Gradually whisk your heavy cream into your cream cheese until you have the 1/2 cup whisk in and smooth.

Stir or whisk in your grated parmesan cheese.

Add all of your ingredients to mix them up. I added broccoli and cream sauce to my ground venison mixture.

With all of your ingredients mixed, add to a large greased casserole dish.

Top with 8 oz. shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake at 350° for 30-40 minutes.

This recipe is a keeper. It’s a low carb recipe for all of you low carbers out there. Enjoy!

