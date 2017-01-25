Coming April: P&Y 30th Biennial Convention

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope And Young Club invites all bowhunters to the 30th Biennial Convention held in St. Louis, Missouri April 5 – 8th, 2017

Great speakers, incredible seminars, world-class trophy mounts and an amazing auction packed with top-shelf hunts are what you will find at the 2017 Pope And Young Club Convention! Every two years the Pope And Young Club gathers to celebrate North America’s rich bowhunting heritage, honor outstanding examples of this continent’s wildlife, discuss issues relevant to the Club’s role as a leader in the hunting and conservation community, do a little fundraising for the Club’s Conservation and Outreach Fund and talk with old friends and meet new ones. Come join Pope And Young Club members from all over North America for our 2017 gathering!

FRIDAY LUNCHEON: Lincoln Tapp of Young Wild T.V.

Lincoln is the youngest hunter to harvest all 29 North American Big-Game Species and hosts the television show Young Wild. His show is about the highs and lows of hunting and the importance of family. When Lincoln was 9, he was told he had a learning disability and his education options were limited. Sitting in that meeting with his parents and school

teachers, Lincoln had no idea that moment would put him on a journey that would change his life forever.

FRIDAY BANQUET: Chuck Adams, World’s Best-Known Bowhunter

Chuck is a Senior Member of the Pope And Young Club and the only bowhunter to complete five Grand Slams on American deer. He has taken 80 record-book deer. During the past 39 years, Chuck has written 5,600 magazine articles and 11 full-length books. He is the youngest person ever inducted into the “big three” bowhunting halls of fame – Safari

Club International’s Bowhunting Hall Of Honor, the National Bowhunters Hall Of Fame and the Archery Hall Of Fame.

SATURDAY LUNCHEON: Jennie Richardson of S3DA & David and Karin Holder of Raised At Full Draw

Jennie, the Executive Director of the S3DA program, provides 3-D archery opportunities for youth placing special emphasis on archery education, conservation and bowhunting. The Holders run Raised At Full Draw youth camps that focus on teaching young bowhunters how to hunt responsibly and ethically. The Holders also host the Raised Hunting TV

show about an average American family teaching their children good morals, values and ethics through hunting.

Seminars:

Trophy Field Care by Barry Smith

Prepare to be Successful on a Once in a Lifetime Hunt by KUIU

Tips, Tricks and Tactics for Ground Blind Hunting by Keith Beam

Deer Hunting in the Southwest by Steven Ward

Planning a Western Backpack Hunt by South Cox

Hunting Whitetail Deer with a Wildlife Biologist by CJ Winand

Nutrition for the DIY Bowhunter by Mark Paulsen of Wilderness Athlete

From the Streets to the Woods by Ray Howell of Kicking Bear One-on-One Youth Camps

Elk Bugling Tips by Joel Turner

Bowhunting High-Country Mule Deer by Randy Ulmer

Making and Hunting with Primitive Bows and Arrows by RD Easterling

Workshops:

Shooting Clinic–Tips for Overcoming Target Panic by Joel Turner and Tom Clum

Keeping Aging Bowhunters in The Game by Dr. Dave Samuel and Bob Delaney

Women’s Campfire Session

Shaft Prep and Arrow Fletching by Jerry Smith of Goat Tuff

30th Biennium Awards Banquet – Saturday, April 8, 2017

The convention culminates with the highly anticipated 30th Biennium Awards presentation and banquet Saturday evening. The 30th Biennium Awards will be given in recognition of the most outstanding big-game animals of the last two years. All

new World’s Records will be officially announced. To register, go to

www.pope-young.org/convention/registration.asp or www.pope-young.org/convention/default.asp for more information.

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of our bowhunting heritage, hunting ethics and wildlife conservation. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository for the records and statistics on North American big-game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

Contact the Pope & Young Club office at:

www.pope-young.org or P.O. Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923, Ph: 507.867.4144