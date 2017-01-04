Code Blue Revolutionizes Scent Control with D/Code System

Silver Scent® technology destroys human odor in complete product lineup,from in-shower to in-field use.

Code Blue®, the industry leader in attractant scents, cover scents and scent elimination products for hardcore hunters, introduces D/CODE™—a brand new and superior means of destroying human scent than has previously been available to hunters.

A successful hunt hinges on what game animals smell and what they don’t—and that’s exactly where D/CODE excels. Code Blue’s comprehensive and extensive line of advanced scent eliminators delivers the ultimate in “olfactory camouflage” with the patented odor-eliminating power of Silver Scent® technology. From head to toe, and from the shower to the field, the full line of D/CODE products has been meticulously formulated to help hunters take scent management to unprecedented levels.

The development of the silver nanoparticle, also known as nanosilver, which is in microscopic size, is able to invade and destroy bacteria and other odor-causing microorganisms. This results in a product that has the capability to destroy more human scent than other elements, and doing it in a short amount of time.

A common mistake many hunters make—especially whitetail hunters—is relaxing their scent-control practices during the summer months, inadvertently patterning deer to their presence, even while walking to and from game cameras and trimming around treestands, trailing a slew of human and forest-foreign odors in their path. Scent control needs to be a lifestyle.

That’s why D/CODE—the complete scent elimination system—features a full range of products for both pre-hunt and all-season use. Once you experience first-hand how well the D/CODE products work, you’ll never hunt without D/CODE again.

D/CODE Highlighted Features:

Kills odor-causing bacteria, viruses and mold

Supercharged Silver Scent® molecules actively seek and destroy all three scent-creating microbial types: bacteria, mold and viruses

Diverse range of products offer hunters a complete, odor-killing system: body care, clothing care and in-field scent maintenance care

D/Code Family Of Scent-Destroying Products:

Unscented Laundry Detergent

Deep-clean tough stains and eliminate bacterial odors caused by sweat

Silver Scent technology rids fabrics of odors caused by smoke, food, oil, gasoline and other household aromas

High-efficiency (He) approved to remove odors from clothing without adding fragrance

UV inhibitors help prevent camo clothing from fading

MSRP: $11.00

Dryer Sheets

The perfect partner to D/CODE Laundry Detergent, for complete odor control

Softens clothes to help keep them quiet in the field

Helps remove odors from your hunting clothes

Eliminates static cling to repel odors

24 unscented sheets

MSRP: $6.99

Body Wash & Shampoo

Unscented, all-natural aloe formula featuring patented Silver Scent technology

100% safe on hair and skin, and gentle enough for everyday use

Long-lasting, head-to-toe odor elimination in one convenient product

Removes body and hair odors and helps keep them from coming back

MSRP: $6.99

Deodorant Stick

Long-lasting protection against odor and wetness

Combats underarm perspiration and odor at the source

Unscented solid formula glides on smooth and dry

MSRP: $4.99

Field Spray (12 oz.)

Eliminates 99.9% of odor-causing bacteria on contact—continues to work long after drying for in-field scent control

Designed to eliminate any odors that develop before and during the hunt

Your last step for complete odor control in the field

Packed with the odor-killing power of Silver Scent technology

Trigger-spray bottle for easy, widespread application on clothing and gear

MSRP: $6.99

Field Spray (24 oz.)

Get all the odor-eliminating benefits of D/Code Trigger Field Spray in a twice-as-large size for extended use.

MSRP: $11.99

Field Spray (12 oz.) + Refill (32 oz.)

Never run out of odor-eliminating power with this easy-to-handle 12-ounce bottle that comes with an extra-large refill. Get 44 oz. in all!

MSRP: $12.99

Aerosol Field Spray (16 oz.)

Ultra-fine mist spray for complete coverage

Packed with the odor-destroying power of Silver Scent® technology

Easy-to-use aerosol can continues to spray even when upside down

MSRP: $9.99

Field Wipes

20 pre-moistened, unscented wipes for convenient carry in packs or pockets

Ideal for refreshing or applying in the field

Use to eliminate scents on face, neck, arms and gear

Inhibits the regrowth of human odors

MSRP: $7.99

With products for both at-home and in-field use—addressing everything from head to, inside to out—D/CODE ensures that hunters blend in where it really matters … the scent spectrum.

D/CODE: Tested – Proven – Effective.

For more information about Code Blue D/Code or Code Blue scents, please go to http://www.codebluescents.com.

About Code Blue

Code Blue has long been a leader in the scent attractants category with products such as Doe Estrous and Screamin’ Heat, wrapped around their patented From One Deer to One Bottle® collection process. Combine Code Blue’s scent line with its odor-eliminators, D/Code, featuring patented Silver Scent® technology, the most powerful scent eliminator available, you can get in even closer. Hunters who know where to go for advanced olfactory products choose Code Blue, the brand backed by science, proven by results.