CenterPoint Intros the Gladiator Whisper 405

By

CenterPoint Archery introduces their 2017 flagship crossbow, The Gladiator Whisper 405.  The Gladiator Whisper 405  gives hunters everything they could ask for in a crossbow – blazing speed, an ergonomic design, quality materials, accessories, and features the Whisper Silencing System.  Competitively priced, the Gladiator Whisper 405 will be on display  at the ATA show at booth 420 and at shooting lane J6 along with the rest of the CenterPoint Archery line.

New for 2017, the Whisper Silencing System helps hunters curb the sound of their crossbow and reduce the overall vibration of the bow for improved shot follow through. Dual string stops, two limb dampeners and two spider silencers come standard on the feature rich Gladiator Whisper 405.

“When hunters decided to use a crossbow they demand speed and features for a great value,” Says Senior Product Manager Sara Calcagno. “The Gladiator Whisper 405 was built to help hunters go the extra mile in tough conditions without compromising performance at the moment of truth.”

The Gladiator Whisper 405 is the ultimate hunting crossbow giving hunters a tactical and compact design featuring an adjustable stock and finger grips on the trigger handle and fore grip for increased stability. The Gladiator Whisper 405 is built with a quality CNC machined aluminum rail for an easy draw cycle and smooth shooting.  A mere 13.5 inches from axle-to-axle, the Gladiator Whisper 405 gives hunters the ability to move with stealth on the hunt and quickly make a balanced shot.

The Gladiator Whisper 405 handles harsh weather without issue as the all-weather composite stock in Realtree Xtra provides protection and confidence in ominous weather. A Field-Ready package letting hunters get in the field faster, the Gladiator Whisper 405 has three 390 grain carbon bolts, a rope cocker, a sling, rail lube and an illuminated 4x32mm scope.

CenterPoint Archery was founded on the concept of building uncompromising gear to help hunters be successful in the field with features and performance at unbeatable values.  Visit CenterPoint at booth 420 during the ATA show, January 10-12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  For more information visit www.crosman.com/archery/centerpoint-crossbows

From: Jason Reid 

  , , , , , ,

CenterPoint Intros the Gladiator Whisper 405 added by on
View all posts by Rich Walton →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.