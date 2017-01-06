Bowtech Partners with Train to Hunt for 2017 Season

From: Tony Williams ; Alday Communications

Bowtech Archery and Train to Hunt are excited to announce a new partnership for the upcoming 2017 competition season. This partnership will give fans unprecedented access into the training and competition of several Bowtech shooters including 2016 champion Courtney LeVesque.

“As an industry leader in technological innovation, it makes perfect sense for Bowtech to join forces with another leader in the industry,” said Todd Snader, product marketing manager for Bowtech. “Train to Hunt is on the cutting edge of hunting fitness and health, and we’re looking forward to sharing their story and the stories of their competitors throughout 2017.”

Bowtech will utilize its digital platforms and social media outlets to give its audience a peek into the worlds of these hunters before, during and after Train to Hunt competitions. Fans will also be able to interact with them live on Facebook throughout the upcoming challenge season.

Bowtech will be on-site at all Train to Hunt Challenge events this season, showcasing its SmartBow™ line for both competitors and spectators. The company will award bows to the men’s and women’s open champions, and another via a season long sweepstakes with entry open to anyone simply attending a Train to Hunt event. The full event schedule is available at Train to Hunt Challenge

“Successful backcountry bowhunters are critical, demanding gear consumers, and no single piece of equipment is more important than your bow,” said Kenton Clairmont, Founder of Train to Hunt. “When a bowhunter has trained all year, hiked dozens of miles, gone without sleep, and finally works his way into a shot opportunity, his bow has to perform flawlessly. Bowtech continually pushes the engineering envelope and makes bows that perform when it counts.”

“Bowtech and Train to Hunt are ingredients No. 1 and No. 2 to my success in the field,” LeVesque said. “They are two dynamic, growing organizations committed to promoting the health benefits of bowhunting. They will do great work together furthering that message and bringing new archers into our backcountry bowhunting community.”

Train to Hunt and Bowtech will go LIVE on Facebook from the 2017 ATA Show in Indianapolis to discuss the partnership and opportunities for fans to interact with the athletes and Bowtech via social media throughout the year.

The Facebook LIVE event will begin at 11:30 AM ET on January 12 and can be found on the Bowtech Facebook page at Facebook.com/BowTechArchery or on the Bowtech website at BowtechArchery.com/ATA.

The January 12 Facebook LIVE event will be one of many broadcast by Bowtech during the archery industry’s biggest event. For a full content lineup and to sign up for Facebook LIVE alerts, visit www.BowtechArchery.com/ATA.

About Bowtech Archery

Bowtech manufactures and distributes the world’s finest compound bows and archery equipment. Founded in 1999, Bowtech’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Eugene, Ore. With a worldwide distribution network, Bowtech’s family of brands include: Bowtech, Diamond, Excalibur, Octane, Stryker and WaterDog Surface Technologies.

About Train to Hunt

Train to Hunt, based in Edwall, Washington, is the go-to source for fitness training and advice for the serious outdoor athlete. The “Train To Hunt Challenge” is in its 6th season and was born out of the need for a mid-summer measuring stick for hunters preparing for the challenges of the upcoming hunting season. Train to Hunt has exploded in the last five years, growing from a pilot event in Idaho in 2012 to twelve events across the country in 2017.

Sign up for a 2017 event here

Visit our website

Connect with us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Twitter