ALPS OutdoorZ Intro New Duffles

In the wake of the new and ever-expanding Extreme line of hunting packs, along with the continued success of their in-line group of hunting packs, ALPS OutdoorZ is excited to expand their lines with the addition of two new duffles. ALPS OutdoorZ proudly adds the waterproof Crusader X duffle to their Extreme line and the Bandit duffle to their in-line group of products.

“We’re especially excited about the addition of these two bags because a duffle bag is an item that so many people use on a daily basis – not just for hunting,” said Zach Scheidegger, ALPS product manager. “Our goal was to introduce some strong and durable duffles that will hold up against whatever situation they’re being used for. We’re sure that with the different size options, and with the unique features that make up the two duffles, everyone will find an option to fit his or her specific needs.”

The combination of 1680D TPU material, welded seams and a roll-top closure with protective lid all work together to make the Crusader X a strong, durable and completely waterproof duffle. Adjustable and removable backpack straps make carrying the Crusader X hands-free and comfortable. The Crusader X is available in two sizes: standard and large. The standard size option offers 46 liters of storage and the large offers 82 liters. Its hands-free hauling capability, large storage capacity and waterproof design make the Crusader X perfect for hauling gear in and out of the field or packing for a trip, all while protecting your most essential gear from the harshest of elements.

Joining the High Caliber duffle in the ALPS OutdoorZ line of products, the Bandit duffle is constructed using black 500D PVC material with welded seams and features a U-shaped opening for quick and easy access to the main compartment. The zipper to the main compartment is covered by a material flap for extra wet-weather resistance. The duffle features a top lid and side panel organization pockets, an adjustable and fully removable shoulder strap, dual top compression straps, key clip and easy-to-grab handles on each end. The Bandit is available in standard and large sizes. The standard offers 46 liters of storage and the large offers 82 liters.

Whether it be updating a product, refining a new product design or preparing to launch an entire new hunting line, ALPS OutdoorZ is constantly in a state of product research, development and refinement in an effort to always offer the most innovative and highest quality products possible.

To learn more about the brand new, Crusader X and Bandit duffle bags, please visit www.alpsoutdoorz.com.