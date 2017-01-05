2017 Hunts from Journey Hunts

As you ring in 2017 here are some destination hunts that you will want to be on…

DAGESTAN TUR IN AZERBAIJAN


We only have 5 spots available for this majestic hunt in the mountains of Azerbaijan.  This country is an incredible destination hunt in which you will see some beautiful scenery along with great animals. We hunt the well known areas of Ismaili and Filfili, both located on the western side of the Baba Dag Mountains (Baba Dag means father of all mountains). These areas hold great populations of East Caucasian Ibex or Dagestan Tur, which may have a life size weight of up to 220 pounds. We take Tur with horns on average between 27 inches to  32 inches. Very Good trophies will have a length up to 34 inches and the exceptional rare trophy may have horns being up to 38 inches long. This is a rugged mountain hunt that requires good physical stamina. During May, however, they do come down to the lowest points. The average shot distance is 200 to 400 yards. You can add on Caucasian Chamois, Roe Deer and Wild Boar that frequent the hunting area. The Cost of this hunt is ONLY $6500 and if your group is 4 hunters it will drop to $6000.  
Hunt Inclusions:
-Assistance at the airport at arrival and departure from Baku
– Transfers Baku – hunting area – Baku
– Interpreter  
– Guiding 1/1 for up to 4 days hunting
– Accommodation and all meals during the hunt 
– Field preparation of trophy
-1 East Caucasian Ibex / Dagestan Tur – regardless size of trophy

Not Included:
– Flights from your home to Baku and back
-Visa ……………………………….. $160–
– Gun import licence ……… ………$260–
– Booking fees ……………………   $170–
– Trophy fee for 2nd Tur ……………$3,500–
– Caucasian Chamois ………………$2,500–
– Roe deer buck …………………… $1250–
– Wild boar – female or male any size…$750–
– Hotel in Baku – per night single room  $150–
– Meals in Baku,alcoholic drinks, gratuities to the staff

Message me for more details at matt@journeyhunts.com 

GREENLAND MUSKOX

 

ONLY 3 SPOTS REMAINING for this Muskox Hunt for the fall of 2017.  We are also reserving spots for the fall of 2018. This hunt takes place in the Kangerlussuaq in Greenland. The animal life around Kangerlussuaq supports the largest herds of Muskox in the world and you will see tons of other indigenous animals.

This hunt takes place August 17-21 

Included in the hunt – 1 guide per 2 hunters – Stay in hunting camp – 1 Muskox license. – All transportation during hunt. – Possibility to hunt polar fox, polar hare and ptarmigan. – Fishing arctic char.  You can add on an additional Muskox at $1200 USD

Not included – Flight to Kangerlussuaq – Hotel before hunt 1 night in Kangerlussuaq and 1 night after hunt in Kangerlussuaq. – Export papers

The Muskox Hunt is $5760 USD and you can add on a 2nd Muskox for $1200 USD. We have all the details of this hunt so if you are interested in going please contact me asap to get all the details and get your hunt booked. You will not find Muskox hunts for this price!

Message me for more details at matt@journeyhunts.com 

NEW ZEALAND

We are coming off of a second 100% successful harvest season in New Zealand. We are now 38 for 38 on Red Stags. We have found the best outfitter on the South Island and the hunting and care you receive on this hunt is incredible.  We will be offering our same Bronze Medal Package for 2017 as we offered this year.  This is a 2×1 all inclusive hunt for a Red Stag up to 320″ for 4 hunting days all for $5250. There are many add on options and upgrades available including larger stags, tahr, fallow deer, chamois, arapawa ram, goats, hogs, and fishing. We have limited  spots remaining for 2017.  Secure your spot with a $1000 deposit.

 Message me for more details at matt@journeyhunts.com 

 SOUTH AFRICA

We have some incredible package hunts available for this year in South Africa.  Because of the weak Rand in South Africa we are able to offer packages at a fraction of the prices we have in the past.  We have a 7 day all inclusive option that includes a Gemsbok, Blue Wildebeest, Impala, Warthog, and Monkey or Baboon for $3999. That is everything but your tip. Please look at all the package hunts listed below where we are sure that there is a package that is perfect for you.  We also have 1 opportunity to hunt a CAPE BUFFALO over 43″ for $15,000.  This is a rare opportunity that is priced to sell.  Join us in South Africa from May 1st to November 1st for your Safari of a lifetime.

Call Matt now to reserve your hunt at – 970-986-0730

or: Message me for more details at matt@journeyhunts.com 

  

