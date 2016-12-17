VIDEO: See Why Grim Reaper Mechanical Broadheads Are Better

Meet Jay Liechtey, the inventor of Grim Reaper Broadheads. He tells us why his broadheads fly like field points. How the blades stay shut until they hit what youre shooting at. With very large entry cuts, and deeper penetration this broadhead slices like a scapel. The tip pulverizes heavy bone. Everything about this broadhead is carefully designed to make your bowhunts more successful.

Visit the website at http://grimreaperbroadheads.com

One Response to "VIDEO: See Why Grim Reaper Mechanical Broadheads Are Better"

  1. Harry Garrett   2016/12/19 at 10:46 am

    Totally agree with this broadhead. Grim Reaper is also my favorite one though it is a little bit pricey I must admit.
    Really great video! Thanks for sharing.

