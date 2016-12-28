VIDEO: Rutting Illinois Buck And Doe Together 2016

Rut Action In Illinois As A Buck And Doe Come In Together. Excellent Video Footage Of A Buck And Doe In Rut.  

Max Walker bowhunts for  an old Illinois buck called Titsack. This buck was running off some of the bigger bucks and was on the hit list this year due to his age and size. The buck comes in the area with a doe and Max gets some great footage of a rutting buck with a doe in rut. Plus he gets the buck.

After both deer bed down the buck stands up and moves closer to the doe (bottom left). And also closer to Max.

At last Max gets a shot and arrows this big Illinois buck.

 

