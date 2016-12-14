VIDEO: Fred Bear Was Funny Too!

By

The famous Fred Bear was known for his impressive accomplishments; however, the thousands of bowhunters and archers that went to his seminars and talks knew him for one more thing, he could tell a joke with the best of them.

fred-bear-2016-laughTo The Fred Bear Video… 

To See 10 NEW Bowhunting Videos Every Day Go To http://bowhunting-videos.com

  ,

VIDEO: Fred Bear Was Funny Too! added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.