With Scent Off Its Game On!

“I will out work him. I will out think him. I will do everything to prepare for him, But if he smells me I know I won’t get him!”

If you are looking for an effective and easy way to eliminate all smells and odors before and after the hunt the Scent Crusher Ozone Gear Bag is your answer.

Utilizing the power of ozone to quickly destroy all odors and bacteria that causes odors. Simply place your gear in the bag, zip it up and set the timer.

The Scent Crusher bag is completely complimentary to all carbon/silver lined scent control clothing and extends the life of the item with reduced laundering.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS