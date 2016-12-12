Say No To Odor, Sweat, Noise & Cold

Staying Warm In Cold Weather Is Just The Start

screen-shot-2016-12-12-at-6-09-19-amScentBlocker Expedition Weight Base Layers have superfine, naturally wicking Merino wool for body temperature stability when weather conditions change from very warm to moderately cold, or dry to wet. Moreno Wool’s natural anti-odor properties are enhanced with S3 Silver anti-microbial technology to heighten odor control to the highest level.

Merino Wool is exceptionally for the diverse conditions of hunting. It is soft and quiet, naturally breathable and it’s warm even when wet. Morino Wool regulates your body temperature and has a great warmth-to-weight ratio. It naturally controls odor and it stretches as you move.

Expedition weight 310 gsm Merino wool blend fabric, Cozy brushed fleece inside, 1/4 Zip Chest pocket, Action armholes for climbing and shooting.

ScentBlocker’s  Merino wool garments provide higher performance in the field; remains exceptionally soft against the skin and is less fussy to care for. It is naturally odor-resistant and machine washable.

We make our ScentBlockers Baselayers in three weights for different levels of insulation and activity;

Light Weight for early season wicking and odor prevention;.

Mid Weight is the most versatile base layer available. It is ideal for maintaining comfort in changing conditions and temperatures during Fall and early Spring hunting conditions.  

Expedition Weight utilizes superfine, naturally wicking Merino wool for optimal body temperature stability as conditions change from very warm to moderately cold, or dry to wet. Wool’s natural versatility and anti-odor properties are enhanced with S3 Silver anti-microbial technology.

