Quartering Shots

headscout3

By: Wade Nolan bowhunting biologist
The idea of shooting a deer with a bow where the entry point is and not in the kill zone confuses many bowhunters. The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the arrow makes contact with the deer that matters but its path through the deer’s vital organs.

Brian Johnson, owner of Revolution Taxidermy is a master in wildlife anatomy. His company makes anatomically correct forms for taxidermists. Brian also created a teaching mold of the vitals of a whitetail deer designed to show where the perfect broadside and quartering shot lays. His mold is used by Bowhunter Ed instructors and if you teach Hunter Ed this is something you should own.

Broadside dead center- See the entire deer anatomy mold at revolutiontaxidermy.com
I use it in this video clip to explain the quartering shot. 

Many of the deer I bow kill are taken with the quartering shot. One memorable steep, steep quartering shot I recall was on a Kansas doe. She slipped by my treestand and when I got a good look at her she was walking almost straight away. I had a doe tag and was looking to fill it so I bleated her and she stopped and turned to her left about 30 degrees. I visualized where I needed to hit her to have the arrow pass through the vitals. My arrow entered just over her rump and exited through her brisket. I X’ed the heart. The arrow had passed through about 42 inches of deer. I weighted her prior to gutting and she was one big mama, weighing in at 185 pounds. That’s Kansas for you.

This buck is offering a perfect quartering shot if you know where to shoot.
The question is where the arrow coming out and what is between the in and out. Brian Johnson teaches about the aim-spot being just behind the heart and equal distance left and right, side to side and up and down. The center of the vitals. Watch the above video and be a master of the quartering shot.

If you teach bowhunting or own a bow shop you should get one of these models. Contact Brian at : Revolution Taxidermy Supply

