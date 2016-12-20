Pnuma: A 2016 Christmas Card for Your Family

Outdoor REC Act Recognizes Bowhunting, Archery are Vital to US Economy Passing the REC Act is very important to bowhunting, archery and the shooting sports because it recognizes outdoor recreation is a vital – not just important – part of the U.S. economy,” said Jay McAninch,…

Archery Leader Bob Errett Passes In 1984, Bob and his wife, Jeannie, founded Nationwide Archery Distributors. They grew that company and founded a second company, Parker Compound Bows, Inc., a leading manufacturer of compound bows and crossbows.

Opti-Vane II - Low Profile Vanes for Better Bowhunting Accuracy GOAT TUFF offers it’s newest in the OPTI-VANE line with its OPTI-VANE II, low profile vane for greater steerage and clearance. GOAT TUFF President Jerry Smith made the introduction, “Our OPTI-VANE II is an aerodynamic…

Clean Your Arrows the Goat Tuff Way The main point in fletching arrows is that the fletching sticks. The first step in ensuring your vanes and feathers stay where you put them is the proper cleaning of the arrow shaft and this…

Campers Almond Joy Chocolate/Coconut Pie Another recipe from Dick Mauch that will get your taste buds dancing, take care of your sweet tooth and probably fill in that extra space you have between belly and belt.

Norm Mullaney: A True Archery Technician Passes Another sad day for archery and all who knew and loved Mr. Norb Mullaney. He was a soft-spoken, humble, gracious man who willingly gave so much of his time and knowledge to help make our…

Don't Lug Your Bow: CLAW it With the Hand's Free Bow Carrier Great product that lets you take your bow anywhere you need to take it and it carries it for you. Easy to use CLAW keeps your bow on your hip, out of your way but…

Jack Preston Witt: Archery Hall of Fame Inductee and “The Archers Friend” A great insight into one of this years Archery Hall of Fame Inductees, Jack Preston Witt by Ben Pearson Jr. Like many, Jack Witt became one of the important stepping stones that helped make archery…

Bow kill with 10pt Footage End of the Road video footage of staff member, George, on an early season self-filmed hunt. Watch as he shoots a nice doe and then passes on a beautiful young 10 point.

Badlands Collaborates with Carbon Express Crossbows Badlands, an industry leader in hunting packs and apparel has teamed up with Carbon Express to offer the new Covert™ Tyrant™ Crossbow in Badlands Approach Camouflage.

Nikon Offers World's First Vibration Reduction Optical Rangefinder The MONARCH 7i VR Laser Rangefinder featuring Nikon's optical Vibration Reduction Technology reduces the effect of external vibrations caused by unnecessary hand movements while ranging distant objects. For hunters, this means the target mark on…

Bowhunting for Ground Hogs Have some time on your hands? Want to get some practice in, or take up some free time you are not in your stand? Well, ground hogs are a good alternative, as this video shows.

Zimbabwe Park to Cull 200 Lions, Cites Lack of Hunters The 'Cecil Effect' caused by the legal killing of the lion has had the long term effect conservationist and hunting experts predicted: One of Zimbabwe’s largest wildlife reserves, the Bubye Valley Conservancy, recently announced that…

Increase Arrow Speed with the Equalizer Release Aid Every archer/bowhunter wants to increase arrow speed and bow performance. You can increase your bow's draw weight, shoot a shorter arrow with an overdraw or shoot a lighter arrow, or you can try the Equalizer…

Hunters For Trump: Protecting Our Rights Donald Trump Campaign - Heartland for Trump. A great line up of hunters and outdoorsmen and women who support Donald Trump and give their reasons why. If you are a true American you will want…

Bad Boy Off Road to Sponsor NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Race Bad Boy® Off Road, a Textron Specialized Vehicles brand, will be the title sponsor at New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s upcoming NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race Sept. 25 in Loudon, N.H.

Solo Hunter - A Bowhunter's Dream Hunt Brother Boyd is on the hunt for a DIY free-range aoudad sheep and javelina in south western Texas. It’s hot and dry and the bands of rams have split off from the herd.

Realtree Outdoors: Milk River Hunt of a Lifetime Young Brain Cancer Survivor Chip Marden hunts the Milk River, a hunt that was promised to him 5 years ago by Realtree's David Blanton. If you only watch one hunting video this year, make it…

SHOT OF THE WEEK - Bowhunting Kansas Whitetails Pete Crawford, President of Elite Archery, found himself trying to beat the winds of Kansas to kill a mature buck during the last day of his week-long bowhunt. Watch this "Shot of the Week" to…

How to Hang a Treestand Too many accidents happen in the woods because of improper hanging or use of a treestand. Realtree Outdoors shows you how to do it right. Pay attention, your life is at stake here.

Bone Collector: Badlands & Badlands Jr. Boots for Sept. Designed by Michael Waddell, the boots offer 400g Ultra Thinsulate, full-grain leather, a fully waterproof membrane, and an anti-fatigue contour footbed for all day comfort. Adults can enjoy the Badlands, while the younger hunter can…

New Tactical Storage Solution For Long Guns Where do you keep your firearms? Under the matress? In the closet? Well, here is a good looking, safe, novel way to keep your firearms concealed, and handy all at the same time.

ATA Launches Bowhunting 360, Redesigns Archery 360 to Grow Archery and Bowhunting Helping people to learn what archery is. Getting people excited to shoot their first arrow. And now: teaching people how to bowhunt. The Archery Trade Association (ATA) has recently launched Bowhunting 360

Anti's at it Again: Social Media Attack on 12 year old Bowhunter Ignorance raises it's ugly head once again: A 12-year-old girl who likes to hunt big game with her father sparked an online firestorm after posting photos of herself online posing with a giraffe and a…

Do You Know This Bowhunter? The Convention is over, Donald Trump is the Republican Candidate for President and whether you support him or not, one thing is nice, his son, Donald Trump Jr, is a life-long hunter and, is one…

ATA Board Releases Position Statement on Airbows While the ATA certainly recognizes the airbow to be an innovative piece of shooting equipment, the airbow lacks basic components of standard archery equipment. For this reason, the ATA does not consider airbows to be…

Badlands Diablo Pack Gets Functional Facelift One of the best-selling hunting packs of all-time, the Badlands Diablo, has been redesigned for 2016 with added functionality and a new camo pattern option. Spurred by user requests, the Diablo redesign included a focus…

Lioness Protects Baby Wildebeest Couldn't help but share this video of a female lion actually playing with and protecting a baby wildebeest from another lioness.

10 Plants That Can Kill You Not much more to add. These plants can kill you so know about them and don't put them in your mouth. Simple.

Bowhunting Fox and Coyote Roger Raglin's friend, Charlie Litsey, smooch calls in and bow shoots fox and coyotes.

Top 10 Largest Animals What are the world's largest animals? From crabs to snakes to fish to bears, these are the largest of the large.

BowTech Intros Carbon Icon with Best of Class Accessories To create this, Bowtech teamed up with industry titans - Black Gold, TightSpot and Ripcord - to deliver a knock out package that will turn heads on the range and in the field. The companies…

8 Most Dangerous Beaches in the World Planning on going to the beach this summer? You might want to check this video out before heading out. Just so you'll know what you might be in for.

Hunt Monster Whitetails with Southern Ohio Outfitters Interested in hunting some really monster bucks? Well this is your chance to reward yourself. Southern Ohio Outfitters is offering some incredible prices to you can hunt that buck you see only in your dreams.

Rebecca Francis Gains Arrow Speed with the Equalizer Release Aid Rebecca Francis demonstrates how easy it is to gain up to three inches in draw length by using the Equalizer Release. This also allows you to gain up to 30 feet PER SECOND in velocity.

Make a Bowfishing Reel from a Soda Bottle A homemade bowfishing reel made from a 20 oz soda bottle, a rubber chair tip, some nuts and washers. I made this reel for a homemade PVC pipe bow. Before the video is over you…

Bowfishing 225 lb Alligator Gar: Relentless Pursuit Relentless Pursuit takes you big game fishing with some more great arrow mounted footage of the gang taking a 225 lb beast of an alligator gar. Clint Wells took home the world record for largest…

Bowhunting Classic: Polar Bear A true classic video of a bowhunter stalking and then taking a huge Polar Bear with his recurve bow.

25 Most Dangerous Bugs The millions of species of bugs that exist in the world today play a pivotal role in our ecosystem. Though a majority of them are harmless, some are especially good at either transmitting disease, injecting…

10 Most Dangerous Animals In The World From venomous snakes to the puffer fish, we count the 10 most dangerous animals in the world.

Deer Meat Wrapped in Bacon - Stuffed Deer steak and stuff it with whipped Cream Cheese, diced Jalapeno peppers, Italian sausage and a sprinkle of Everglades Seasoning. to finish up, wrap it in apple wood smoked bacon and lightly dust the top…

Southern Ohio Outfitters Joins bhn Southern Ohio Outfitters. We are the foremost outfit for trophy whitetail in Ohio. In fact, Southern Ohio Outfitters has been Named Ohio’s Top Outfit for Trophy Whitetail Hunts in Ohio and One of NORTH AMERICAS…

Write for Bowhunting.Net Are you interested in joining us as a contributor and sharing your love of bowhunting? If you are we want to hear from you.

How to Find Water in the Desert Hundreds of lost hikers die each year due to lack of water and dehydration. In this video Jeff of Martin Survival explains the different ways to track and locate water in the high desert, and…

Bear Cubs Saved From Dumpster Three black bear cubs got stuck in a dumpster over night. The mother of the three cubs sat by the dumpster all night listening to their cries for help to no avail. Shirley and Tom…

USA: #1 in Guns - #? In Gun Crimes? Some people think the US 2nd Amendment allows citizens too many guns. But while the US is #1 in per capita in gun ownership, where do we stand world-wide in gun crimes? Some people will…

History of the Bow: Part 3 - Fred Bear The last of this 3-part series moderated by the legend, Fred Bear on the History of the bow.

History of the Bow: Fred Bear Part 2 Part 2 of History of the Bow & Arrow moderated by the great Fred Bear.

Top '10' Things That Kill More Than Sharks Sharks are eating machines and have attacked over 3,000 people in the last 30 years. Really not that much when considering how many people swim in the oceans every year. But don't get comfortable because…