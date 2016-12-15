Mystery Ranch Intros SCAPEGOAT 25 Backpack

MYSTERY RANCH, an industry-leading backpack company devoted to making mission-specific packs through state-of-the-art load-carrying technologies has added a new product that will be available in the Hunting and Mountain categories.

Little brother to the original SCAPEGOAT (35 liter), the new SCAPEGOAT 25 is a lighter and faster version, which retains the minimalistic, narrow profile enabling hunters to be stealthy through the tightest topography. The SCAPEGOAT 25 is an agile hunting daypack for carrying your core gear.

“With the SCAPEGOAT 25, hunters have a fast and light solution aimed at scouting missions and day hunts where only critical gear is needed. The stretch woven pockets make grabbing a puffy jacket a snap when glassing, and the narrow profile won’t inhibit drawing a bow or stalking through timber.” – Tim Hoffer, Hunting Sales Manager at MYSTERY RANCH.

Nothing makes you feel more one with the woods than trekking effortlessly and silently. The SCAPEGOAT 25 is designed for this purpose. With a highly compressible bag, the narrow body-panel framing allows for movement and flexibility. A full, “U” shaped zippered main compartment provides “fillet-style” access to your gear. With generous stretch woven pocketing on the front and sides, hunters have ample storage and quick access to necessities when the success of a hunt is in balance.

FEATURES:

500D CORDURA® fabric and YKK® zippers

Horseshoe zipper for main compartment access

Two detail pockets on lid for small items

Multiple Interior pockets to organize your hunting kit

Full side compression to attach extra gear or accessories

Two stretch-woven side bottle pockets

Zippered waist belt pockets for small item access on the move

Stretch-woven pocketing on face and sides

Telescoping yoke for custom torso fit

SPECS:

Volume: 25 L (1526 cu-in)

Weight: 1.7 kg (3.7 lbs)

Color Options: Coyote, Desolve® Bare™, MultiCam, Foliage, Olive and Black

Sizes: 5

MSRP: $219.00 ($245.00 MultiCam)

About MYSTERY RANCH:

MYSTERY RANCH is committed to building the finest load-carriage equipment in the world. A product-driven company from the beginning, MYSTERY RANCH designs packs for the job that needs to get done, for the people committed to doing it, with the best materials available and the most durable construction methods that exist. #BuiltForTheMission