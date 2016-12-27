Emery Loiselle Wins Gold in Senior Games – Again

By

emery_0002At the 2016 World Senior Games in St. George, Utah, 95-year old Emery Loiselle of Burlington, won gold in archery for the 95 to 99 age group.

“Many of the 160 or so archers participating knew me through read my book, and the many archery magazine articles I wrote over a 60 year period,” Loiselle said after his victory. “As I moved forward to receive the Gold Medal the archers gave me an unexpected standing ovation. Indeed, that was the highlight of my long archery career, a moment that will live in my memory forever.”

emer-fea0054

Congratulations Emery. You are one of a kind and even after 60 years of dedication to the sport of archery, you are still making a difference. Thank you. We are looking forward to next years Senior Games as we know you are too. 

 

 

  , , , , ,

Emery Loiselle Wins Gold in Senior Games – Again added by on
View all posts by Rich Walton →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.