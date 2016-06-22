Sponsored by: Journey Hunts, Grim Reaper Broadheads & Black Eagle Arrows

When I visited Spain on a client’s hunt back in January I had no idea what desires would be born within me. I was able to take my client, Khalid Sultan (The Bedouin Hunter), to hunt with Antonio Teruel and Iber Hunting. We would spend 14 days hunting 6 species which included the Ibex Slam. This hunt took me to six regions of Spain. In one trip I was able to be exposed to the beauty and culture that exists in this vast country. After over 2500 driving and flying miles, 60+ miles of hiking, 6 different lodges, all the meals, and the many people who worked with us, I was taken by Spain and its offerings.

One of the things that I learned is that there are 14 different species to be hunted in Spain. I knew of about 6 of them, but had no idea of the variety that exists on so many acres of huntable land. The 4 Ibex (Sierra-Nevada, Rhonda-Tejada, Beceite, and Gredos), Red Stag, Mouflon, Fallow Deer, Cantabrian Chamois, Pyrenean Chamois, Wild Boar, Balerean Boc, Barbary Sheep, Roebuck, and Roebuck Morisco. These 14 species are spread throughout the country and require massive travel to get to the areas where they exist.

During my research on these species I have been unable to find any individual who has taken all the species with the bow. Maybe someone has done it, but I cannot find it recorded in Spain, Europe, or by anyone worldwide. This instantly sparked a desire in me to be the first to do this and record it. My Spanish Pursuit will begin in February of 2017 and I will begin by hunting the Rhonda-Tejada Ibex. We have found a 14-year-old Ibex that has one horn broken off that will be my specific start if he makes it through until that time. I just took pictures of him a few nights ago as I was scouting with Paco who is the National Park Ranger in that area.

This Pursuit is going to be a long term plan because I will be limited by time and money. Once I am in Spain I will take several species at one time for efficiency purposes. However, getting to Spain is just the beginning. The areas that we hunt these animals in will make the Pursuit very difficult. The Ibex live in regions that are often open and devoid of tree life. That means that getting into range on these beautiful animals is going to be very tough with a bow. Even with the extended ranges at which I practice, it will be a difficult task.

The terrain is not only open, but it is unforgiving. The ground is rocky and the rocks are sharp and pointed. I know firsthand as my last trip yielded me 9 stitches in my hand. There are large vertical climbs and drops that will have to be taken to get to where these animals live. The Ibex portion of the Pursuit will be one that will test the will and the body. It doesn’t get much easier when we move on to other species.

In February I will, Lord willing, fly to Spain and begin The Spanish Pursuit. It will start with three days at La Vinuela and we will chase the Rhonda-Tejada Ibex. After these three days we will move to Cazorla and take part in the most traditional hunt of all of Europe, the Monteria. This one-day cultural experience of a hunt will be an unlimited hunt for Red Stag, Red Deer, and Wild Boar. I will have only 5 openings for Hunters to join me on this hunt. After the Monteria we will stay right there and hunt 1 Sierra Nevada Representative Ibex Male and 1 female and 1 male Mouflon along with 1 female Mouflon. This will be three more days. We will then drive to the coast and fly to Mallorca and hunt the Balearean Boc. This trip will be an incredible start to my Spanish Pursuit and I am looking for 5 hunters (this is a great trip to bring your spouse) to join me. The Monteria and 3 days hunting by Spot and Stalk for the Sierra Nevada and Mouflon will be only 6000 Euros total for this all inclusive portion of the hunt. If you would like to join me for a Rhonda Ibex you may at an additional cost and if you would like to join me in Mallorca for the Balearean Boc you also may do at an additional cost.

