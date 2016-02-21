Moultrie Announces New Cellular Trail Camera System: Moultrie Mobile

Moultrie, the market leader in trail cameras and game feeders, introduces Moultrie Mobile™, a technologically advanced trail camera system which allows hunters to view images and control cameras remotely over the internet.

Moultrie has partnered with the nation’s leading cellular network for the best possible coverage, allowing hunters to download hi-res images and manage their game whenever, wherever, and however they want.

The Moultrie Mobile system uses a field modem — which can be moved from camera to camera. The MV1 Field Modem is compatible with multiple models of Moultrie cameras at various price points, including most 2015 models sold over the past year.

When images are captured, hunters can be notified through text, email or via the free Mobile App. The Moultrie Mobile website and mobile apps (IOS and Android) will offer the most robust photo management features available on the market, giving hunters the ability to organize, analyze and share their photo collections. Affordable monthly plans require no contract, no commitment, no activation fee, and no cancellation fees.

For more than 35 years, Moultrie has been developing the best, most innovative, and effective hunting products in the world. And for all that time, they have been giving hunters the unmatched ability to plan and execute perfect hunts. Now, no matter where you are you’ll always have eyes on your land.

For more information about Moultrie Mobile or any other Moultrie products, visit www.moultriefeeders.com /moultriemobile .

About Moultrie

As the leaders in game management, Moultrie’s dedication to producing reliable and easy to use products has kept Moultrie as the top-selling brand in trail cameras and game feeders, for the past 35 years. With an insight for innovation, a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, Moultrie is driven to develop new and superior products, year after year.