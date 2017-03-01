Straight Talk Interview: Diane Miller

Friend on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Circle Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Subscribe by Email Back to Post Next Image »
Frank,
Just ran across this article about my sister, Diane Miller, Executive Director of the AHOF.
I’m her brother Tom Sawyer. I also was somewhat involved in archery however my main sport was springboard diving. We would go to my Pennsylvania State Diving Championship Diving Meets for me to compete and then drive all night to Detroit to attend the Ben Pearson Open held at Cobo Hall. One year, my parents told me that if I won states, they’d get me a drumset.
Won states, got the drumset, but couldn’t play it until we return home to Corry.
I remember going to local shoots and shooting with John Williams, the 1972 Olympic Archery Champion. I also knew Dave Staples quite well. He used to call me “Beads.” Many good time over the years attending these shoots and getting to know most of the people she spoke about in her article. Have a granddaughter who’s showing an interest in archery. So I got my mother’s old bow out and cleaned it up and I’m going to coach her. That bow hasn’t been shot for many years as my mother died 50 years ago this coming summer in July.
