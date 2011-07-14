HECS: Fact or Myth?

Sponsored by: HECS – Human Energy Concealment Systems & Winners Choice Bow Strings

It is scientific fact that humans and animals alike emit electromagnetic fields and these fields are spiked by any muscle movement including the large muscle groups such as arm and leg muscles and also very notably the heart.

It is now known that many animals are able to sense slight changes in their electrical environment. Most studies on the subject have focused around the workings of the internal compass that animals use to navigate however the EM field we produce are similar and are now believed to be what contributes to the “sixth sense” we all hear about.

What if there was a way to eliminate this field in the modern hunter? Mike Slinkard President and Founder of HECS LLC has done just that with the introduction of the HECS hunting suit.

The suit utilized the proven scientific principle know as the “Faraday cage principal”. This concept was first used in 1836 by inventor Michael Faraday to contain electromagnetic fields. Since then this principal has been used in all sorts of applications where EM fields need to be controlled. The most recognized example for most people is the conductive grid in the door of your microwave oven. The HECS clothing works the same way. A grid of interlocking conductive carbon thread that is woven into the fabric and effectively creates a grid that will block the human energy field. That’s it for today’s science lesson now on to the suit itself.

The HECS suit is usually worn an undergarment that includes pants, shirt and a head net. The pants go from the ankle to the waist with the shirt overlapping the pant and covering the neck to the wrists. The head net goes under a hat and overlaps the shirt. HECS commissioned an in-depth independent study where researchers conducted numerous experiments to test the reaction of cattle, horses and mule deer during the developmental stage of the HECS suit but I wanted to find out for myself. The intent of this field review is to address the true question at hand: Do animals sense and react to human produced EM fields, and will blocking human produced EM fields make a person less detectable by animals? I received my HECS suit last August as I was preparing for an antelope hunt in Southern Idaho and I will admit that I was a little skeptical at first.

Field Test #1: Antelope – August

We had placed a temporary blind on a water hole about 10 days before the season started, then left the area with the plan of returning the day before the season started to swap out the temporary blind for a Double Bull Blind. We wore normal shorts and T shirts while walking in to swap out the blinds and spotted several antelope in the area that watched our every move. After taking down the temporary blind and replacing it with the Double Bull Blind we retreated back to an elevated position where we had the ability to glass the watering hole from a distance what antelope bucks were coming into the water and how they would react to the changing of the blinds. We witnessed a couple of bucks stopping and staring at the new blind as they made their way toward the water.

Rockie and I got up the next morning, put on our HECS suits under our normal camouflage then headed out for the blind. We made the trek to the blind under the cover of darkness to get set up and be ready for first light. Nothing really happened for the first couple of hours of daylight. As the sun got higher in the sky I looked up on the hill and saw a group of bucks we had seen the night before. The group was about 250 yards out and making their way right for the water. The bucks took the same path as the night before but I noticed they didn’t pause as much like the night before as they circled the blind. The bucks walked up on the dike and started prancing back and forth like a group of kids on a playground before walking down to the edge of the water for a drink. They acted as if nothing was different from the night before even though we were now sitting in the blind. I had limited time to hunt so we had to leave the blind and head back to camp that afternoon. While making our way back to the bikes to return to camp we noticed that the antelope still in the area were not as attentive to our every move as the day before. Maybe there is something to this HECS.

Field Test #2: Dogs – September

While elk hunting in Utah we received a testimonial to the HECS that none of us expected. The intent was to wear the suit while elk hunting to see if we noticed a difference with how they acted or reacted. After a morning hunt we were walking back the truck to return to camp in preparation for the evening in a different location. As we approached the truck a couple of dogs ran around the corner and came right up to us. The dogs were friendly and allowed us to pet them like were old friends. The owner of the dogs came around the corner shouting about being careful as the dogs were mean and did not like strangers.

We had never seen these dogs before. The owner stopped in mid sentence and was shocked at the behavior of the dogs. We talked with him for a little while about elk in the area while the dogs ran around and paid no attention to us at all. The owner of the dogs loaded them up in his truck and followed us back to camp se we could continue our conversation. This is where it gets interesting. When we arrived at camp we changed out of the HECS and back into regular clothes. The dogs had a different demeanor about them at this point. The hair on their backs was slightly raised and they seemed to be on the defensive. The dogs returned to their friendly state once we had put the HECS suits back on in preparation for the evening hunt.

Field Test #3: Whitetail Deer – November

November was an archery hunt for whitetails from tree stands. The first part of the morning saw no deer movement but plenty of squirrels. Rockie and I had a squirrel sit on a branch 10 yards above us in the same tree we had climbed up. Throughout my years of time in the woods I have seen squirrels bark and chatter at me when I was near them. This squirrel never said a peep as he watched us for several minutes before going on his way collecting food for the upcoming winter. We decided to change location so we climbed down out the tree and headed to the new stand location. We had only been in the new location about an hour when Rockie spotted three does heading our direction.

They were traveling on a trail that was 40 yards away from us. I grabbed my bow, stood up and turned around so that I was facing their direction. Rockie was sitting on the same side of the tree they were and had to spin around to be able to get the right angle with the camera. I came to full draw with the does still walking down the trail. I let out a bleat to stop the first doe for a shot. She turned and looked right up the hill.

Rockie and I both had to shift our positions once again with the doe looking up the hill. She never looked up at us even though we were moving. I bleated once again as she started to turn and continue walking down the trail but this time she stayed broadside and only turned her head to look up the hill. I buried my pin behind her shoulder and touched off the shot. The arrow found its mark. The doe ran only 80 yards before falling over in sight. The two other does stood there for a little bit and didn’t run off until we started talking.

We strive as hunters to find products that allow us to get around the senses that animals posses and increase our success. Has HECS come up with a new product that will eliminate the EM fields that we emit? I believe he has. The hunting industry has products that range from scent free soaps and sprays to camouflage that allow us to blend in with our surroundings but nothing like this, till now. We now have one more tool in our arsenal to use that will truly help us go undetected.

I am really looking forward to the 2011 hunting season and continue testing the HECS throughout the year. Take the time to do some research for yourself. You can go to HECS to read the research and watch the videos then base your own opinion. If you really want to know the answer to the question previously stated I suggest you pick up one of the HECS suits and try it out for yourself. You just might find yourself a believer. I am starting to believe.