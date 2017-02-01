Articles

Three Minus One As we were just about sure we wouldn’t see them again all of a sudden the big bull came through the thick brush heading right at the safari vehicle. He had his head down a bit and was coming right at us in a very angry manner.…

P&Y Club Announces Potential New World’s Record Non-Typical Coues Deer In December of 2015, Terry Edwards of San Carlos, Arizona took an incredible Coues deer that may be the new Pope and Young Club Non-Typical World’s Record. This Coues deer is entered into the 30th Recording Period–the biennium representing entries accepted into the P&Y Records Program from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.…

Wyoming Elk Hunt As we watched the parade of deer John tapped me on the shoulder and motioned for me to look up, to the right and to the top of the mountain. There were eight elk feeding in an opening about a mile away.…

Girls with Guns (and Bows) in South Africa We were in the Limpopo province of South Africa at Doornrand Hunting Safaris. My trip started off slowly. I hunted with a bow for a few days, when I wasn't filming. I was looking for a zebra, but never got a shot. I was able to get a shot on a Waterbuck.…

ALPS OutdoorZ Intro New Duffles "We're especially excited about the addition of these two bags because a duffle bag is an item that so many people use on a daily basis - not just for hunting," said Zach Scheidegger, ALPS product manager. "Our goal was to introduce some strong and durable duffles that will hold up against whatever situation they're being used for.…

Wild Bull Bowhunting Bow hunting for wild bulls can be tense. You never know what they will do. Our bowhunter sneaks up to 20 yards and hoping to get an arrow off on a big wild bull.…

The Damage Wolves Are Inflicting On America: Part 1 Toby Bridges discusses the Northern Rockies Wolf Recovery Project and how this questionable intervention by the Fish and Wildlife Service into the west affects the game herds and the consequences on the American hunter.…

Precision Peeps Make You Better Perfect Aim. Perfect Shot. Makes Aiming Easier Than Ever Before.…

Cooking with SusieQ: Venison Burger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo Here is a healthy, low carb meal sure to get your taste buds dancing. Another great recipe from Sue 'SusieQ' Burch.…

How To Preserve And Tan A Rattlesnake Skin This Video show you how to preserve and tan a Rattlesnake Skin, or any snake skin. Follow these easy steps.…

Coming April: P&Y 30th Biennial Convention Great speakers, incredible seminars, world-class trophy mounts and an amazing auction packed with top-shelf hunts are what you will find at the 2017 Pope And Young Club Convention! Every two years the Pope And Young Club gathers to celebrate North America's rich bowhunting heritage.…

ScentBlocker’s Guide to Helping the Herd (or Flock) At ScentBlocker, we're not just hunters, we're conservationists as well. Here are some ideas that we recommend you try on your property to help your herd make it through winter in good condition.…

New ‘Beast of the Woods’ from Hawk Hunting-2 Man Sasquatch Treestand Hawk proudly introduces the largest stands to ever hit the woods with the 21’ SASQUATCH 1.5-MAN and the 18’ SASQUATCH 2.0-MAN Ladders. Designed with Beast-Sized MeshComfort™ Lounger Seats and platforms large enough to take all your gear AND an extra lunchbox to the woods!…

The Hunt for Shorty As some of you know I manage the farms I hunt with some strict restrictions. One of the incredible deer on this one property was named Shorty. I had never seen Shorty before August 8th 2016 and believed him to be about 7.5 years old. I knew this was a deer I wanted to hunt.…