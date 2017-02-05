ARTICLES | COLUMNS | GEAR REVIEWS | NEW PRODUCTS | SPONSORS | VIDEOS
Blind Bias
Wade Nolan thought most bowhunters carried a bias against pop-up blinds. Now he says he is not going to tell you what to think about blind hunting but he is certainly going to make you think about the downward shift in whitetail hunting. The shift is from treestand level to whitetail level.…
Moultrie Intros The Deer Feeder Standard
Moultrie’s Deer Feeder Standard is an all-in-one feeder that is designed to be completely reliable, sets up in minutes because of tool-free assembly, and is extremely affordable due to its simplistic and durable design.…
James Perry’s Hunt for a Respectable Buck
The big buck stepped into a shooting lane, 25-yards out, quartering to him, moved forward, stopped again and stood there for some time, while Perry was at full draw. Then he stepped into the second shooting lane at about 17 yards.…
How To Erase Your Human Scent
How do you address 'Surface Based Odors' -- Odors from your skin, your clothing, and your gear? It's easy, erase those odors...…
The Smallest Whitetail: Part 2
Two other hunters had coues deer on the ground. Now it was Roy's turn. 11 hours in a blind saw deer come in but none were what he wanted until a head, with a rack popped out from behind a tree. It is now 'go time'.…
Leica Announces Exclusive Ultravid HD-PLUS Edition Safari 2017 Binoculars
Leica Sport Optics announces a limited special edition of its flagship Ultravid HD-Plus high-performance binoculars featuring luxurious green leather armoring and an elegant Aneas carrying case. Available in four models, the Edition Safari's production is exclusively limited to 100 of each, making this edition not only distinctive but highly collectible.…
The Smallest Whitetail: Part 1
Regardless as to how you pronounce it, Kows or Koozs, the Coues deer may be small but they certainly live up to their reputation as the Grey Ghost. Roy K. Keefer covers the species and how to hunt them.…
ALPS OutdoorZ Adds Deluxe Dog Vest and Zero-Gravity Snow Cover
Brand new for 2017 is the Deluxe Dog Vest, designed specifically to better help protect hunting companions and the Zero-Gravity Snow Cover, an add-on accessory for the extremely successful Zero-Gravity Layout Blind.…
Three Minus One
As we were just about sure we wouldn’t see them again all of a sudden the big bull came through the thick brush heading right at the safari vehicle. He had his head down a bit and was coming right at us in a very angry manner.…
P&Y Club Announces Potential New World’s Record Non-Typical Coues Deer
In December of 2015, Terry Edwards of San Carlos, Arizona took an incredible Coues deer that may be the new Pope and Young Club Non-Typical World’s Record. This Coues deer is entered into the 30th Recording Period–the biennium representing entries accepted into the P&Y Records Program from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.…
Wyoming Elk Hunt
As we watched the parade of deer John tapped me on the shoulder and motioned for me to look up, to the right and to the top of the mountain. There were eight elk feeding in an opening about a mile away.…
Girls with Guns (and Bows) in South Africa
We were in the Limpopo province of South Africa at Doornrand Hunting Safaris. My trip started off slowly. I hunted with a bow for a few days, when I wasn't filming. I was looking for a zebra, but never got a shot. I was able to get a shot on a Waterbuck.…
ALPS OutdoorZ Intro New Duffles
"We're especially excited about the addition of these two bags because a duffle bag is an item that so many people use on a daily basis - not just for hunting," said Zach Scheidegger, ALPS product manager. "Our goal was to introduce some strong and durable duffles that will hold up against whatever situation they're being used for.…
Wild Bull Bowhunting
Bow hunting for wild bulls can be tense. You never know what they will do. Our bowhunter sneaks up to 20 yards and hoping to get an arrow off on a big wild bull.…
The Damage Wolves Are Inflicting On America: Part 1
Toby Bridges discusses the Northern Rockies Wolf Recovery Project and how this questionable intervention by the Fish and Wildlife Service into the west affects the game herds and the consequences on the American hunter.…
Fred Bear On The History Of Bows
Fred Bear had extensive knowledge of the history of the bow and archery and he shares it with us in this video segment. Very informative.…
Finding Deer In Unexpected Places
My first year out here where my only neighbors are whitetail deer, wild turkey and wild hogs showed me precisely what I knew about deer ... not much.…
Rick’s Wrap Up Of 2016
Man, to say 2016 was a great year would be an understatement! The year's deer season started out by arrowing a 200 plus class buck with Keith Warren on his place in South Texas.…
Fred Bear: The Beginning
Fred Bear was an innovator in the world of bowhunting and archery, as well as bow making and the inventing of new archery products.…
Mitch Nowicki: Public Land Bowhunter
A guy walked right to my tree, looked at me and made an apology, and then walked around the area for hours, banging his store bought antlers.…
VIDEO CLASSIC: Fred Bear Dangerous Game Bow Hunting!
Fred Bear at his best, stealthily stalking into bow range in the wilds of Mozambique Africa for Cape Buffalo, Elephant, Trophy Kudu and more.…
Rick’s Pick: Grim Reaper Broadheads
I have been bowhunting for 46 years and I have shot about every broadhead imaginable. Here is what I use and why.…
Bow Review: 2017 PSE Bruit Force Lite
Dalton Vaughn of Better Outdoors gives a bow report on the 2017 PSE Brute Force Lite in this Bow Report.…
Robbie Cramer: Down In The Alley Part 1
The 2016 season started for me with lots of hopes and expectations of having that one buck show up at the right place and at the right time.…
Scouting For Wild hogs: Then Set Up Right
What do you look for when you scout for wild hogs? And what do you need to know to set up so you can get in the hog action.…
How To Kill, Skin and Cook RATTLESNAKE
From a live rattlesnake to a campfire cooked meal. Rattlesnake is common fare for some. However, most don't have a clue about what to do with them.…
Binoculars: Get One That Works For You
Buying binoculars is confusing. What is the difference between 8x32 and 10x42 or 12x50? Which is the best for your hunts?…