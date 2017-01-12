Articles

Alabama Couple Score State Record Fish Bowfishing has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country with plenty of fish to shoot everywhere. State records may be hard to come by but the fun is ample. So what are you waiting for? Get your line wet.…

Hunting for Late Winter Sheds For ScentBlocker's Jason Herbert, the best time to hunt for sheds is March. The weather isn't the best and there is usually a whole lot of walking but the results can make it all worth it. Want to go shed hunting? Well, bundle up and go where the deer are.…

Tag-Team Coyotes With Knight & Hale’s His And Hers Howler Combo When paired together, the His and Hers Howler Combo grants hunters with the ability to create life-like reproductive and territorial calls—which can bring coyotes running even after they’ve been hunted hard and have heard every distress call on the market.…

An Empty Quiver: Chapter 18. Once-in-a-Lifetime Moose In this chapter of Dave's exciting book, he goes on a hunt in Utah to follow his long dream for Shiras Moose. The guide said Moose didn't act like deer. Maybe not but in this hunt the results were the same with Dave's arrow finding it's mark.…

Zeiss Announces New Mobile Hunting & Shooting App The integrated ballistic calculator allows hunters and shooters to easily customize the settings to suit their ZEISS long-distance shooting products – be it Rapid-Z®, ASV+, ASV LongRange, or ASV Competition.…

The Hunt for Megatron with Jody Franken After taking Megatron in the first daylight hours of Veterans Day, November 11, 2013, on Veterans Day, 2014, at daylight, Franken was again in a tree stand but on another farm 5 miles away from where he’d taken Megatron. His hunting partner texted him and asked, “What kind of buck are you planning to take?”…

The Change Up Brian Kightlinger has had some incredible experiences with his children taking them hunting. This article covers the adventure with his son Sam and his quest for a whitetail deer.…

Wac’Em Broadheads Intros New Steel Expandable Offering unrivaled strength and durability, the steel versions are an impressive addition to Wac'Em's supremely accurate line of expandable broadheads, which offer a complete mix of field-point precision and efficiency with a sleek, eye-catching design and incredible pass-through power.…

Trophy Taker Intros Must Have Products for 2017 Trophy Taker, by ARCUS Hunting, intros the new Xtreme Pro, Smackdown Pro Micro-Adjustable Arrow Rests and Pro-Grade Accessories to take your bowhunting experience to the next level.…

Kim’s First Bowkill… or you’re never too old to take your daughter hunting It was super cold. At least -10 but it didn't deter Kim Campbell from bundling up and taking a doe...and then a nice buck. Below freezing weather and two whitetails on the ground. Nice.…

HAWK, Michael Waddell and ‘Fan Favorite’ Bone Collector form Partnership “Michael Waddell is undeniably the most loved personality in hunting and the entire Bone Collector team is extremely entertaining and trustworthy. We are excited to be partnered and will work very close together to deliver best-in-class products” Scott Lee, Hawk President…

Killer Instinct Crossbows partners with Hawke Optics The strategic partnership combines Killer Instinct’s extensive experience in designing and distributing successful cutting-edge hunting products with Hawke Optics' innovative and unquestioned crossbow scope leadership.…

CenterPoint Intros the Gladiator Whisper 405 CenterPoint Archery's 2017 flagship crossbow, The Gladiator Whisper 405 gives hunters everything they could ask for in a crossbow - blazing speed, an ergonomic design, quality materials, accessories and features the Whisper Silencing System.…

Bowtech Partners with Train to Hunt for 2017 Season This partnership will give fans unprecedented access into the training and competition of several Bowtech shooters including 2016 champion Courtney LeVesque.…