ARTICLES | COLUMNS | GEAR REVIEWS | NEW PRODUCTS | SPONSORS | VIDEOS
Interview: Jim Crumley, The Inventor Of Modern Camouflage
Jim Crumley created Trebark camouflage and forever changed camouflage for hunters. Here is his story.…
Comancheria Whitetails
Jim Miller gets a late night phone with an offer he couldn't turn down. Hunt large, mature whitetails with one of the highest rated outfitters in Texas, Bar None Hunt Company.…
Gear Review: HALO XL450 Rangefinder
Rangefinders have become a necessity for the bowhunter and there are quite a few companies making some good ones at some high prices. Gary Elliott thinks he's found a good one for under $100. You may too.…
VIDEO: Pelser Bowhunting Africa Promo
Short Video From Pelser Bowhunting On Highlights From Their African Bowhunts.…
Gear Review: Combo Knife Sharpener
It shouldn't take a professional to put a good cutting edge back on your knives. With the WorkSharp Combo Knife Sharpener you don't have to be. It does the work. You just bring the knife.…
New: Mini EZ Hangers™ by Realtree
Small folding Hangers are ideal for hanging binoculars, backpacks, gloves and other hunting accessories within reach. Small and lightweight enough to fit in your pocket, the Mini EZ Hangers give you better leverage to screw into your tree.…
Scent Crusher OZONE Gear Bag
I will out work him. I will out think him. I will do everything to prepare for him, But if he smells me I know I wont get him!…
Emery Loiselle Wins Gold in Senior Games – Again
Emery Loiselle is a remarkable man who has given his incredible talent and knowledge to the sport of archery for over 60 years. This year, in the senior games, 95 to 99 age bracket, he took Gold in archery. Congratulations Emery!…
Swamp Buck
I needed him to take one more step as two steps would put his vitals back out of the shooting lane. I came to full draw and hoped he would take that one last step. When his closer front leg went forward, I locked on and touched off the shot.…
Gear Review: SHADOW HUNTER Blind
When I cross paths with a product that I feel would benefit the bowhunting.net readers, I like to share it. Today I want to talk about the Shadow Hunter…
Quartering Shots
The idea of shooting a deer with a bow where the entry point is not in the kill zone confuses many bowhunters. The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the arrow makes contact with the deer that matters but its path through the deer’s vital organs.…
The Hunt for Fish Hook with Brad and Colton Geren
Fish Hook moved again and stopped about 19 yards from Colton’s tree stand, quartering away from him. Colton put his pin sight on his Bear Anarchy bow behind the buck’s front shoulder and aimed a little high and a little back.…
Outdoor REC Act Recognizes Bowhunting, Archery are Vital to US Economy
Passing the REC Act is very important to bowhunting, archery and the shooting sports because it recognizes outdoor recreation is a vital – not just important – part of the U.S. economy,” said Jay McAninch, ATA CEO/president.…
Bad Boy Off Road Launches Stampede Sales Event
This special event, which runs through Jan. 7, 2017, offers $1,000 off any new 80HP Stampede or Stampede XTR 4X4, plus 1.99 percent interest for 36 months.…
Like Father – Like Daughter
Another great article of kids following in their parents footsteps into the sport of archery/bowhunting. This article by Tracy Breen is not just about success but some views on the equipment kids should use.…
Online Bowhunts, Pictures and Blog Scouting For Deer | Wild Hog Bowhunts | Wild Turkey Grand Slam Hunt | Deerhunts | Alligator | Bear | Western Big Game | ATA Show | NWTF Show
Whitetail Research Center: Magmun Scrape Dripper Combo
The Magnum Scrape Dripper Combo has everything you need to keep a scrape hot so it attracts rutting bucks and does.…
How To Dress Right For Your Whitetail Rut
Hunt long enough and you'll see it all; aggressive ruts that last the first two weeks of November, and I've seen weaker years stretch from late October through December.…
VIDEO: Rutting Illinois Buck And Doe Together 2016
The buck comes in the area with a doe and Max gets great video footage of a rutting buck with a doe in rut. Plus he gets the buck.…
Kayla Gets It Done, Again
Kayla got her first deer here when she was 9. She liked bowhunting and she comes with her dad every Thanksgiving. Now she's 15 and as she says, "It's a tradition."…
Searchable Nationwide List Of Places You Can Shoot Archery
The best way to learn about archery is to find an archery or bowhunting store near where you live. There, experts will teach you everything you need to know to get started.…
Camo Clan TV: Big Nebraska Muley
Tim Winters bowhunts for Nebraska mule deer and tags a big muley buck.…
A Texas Hidden Springs Monster Buck
The Monster buck paused 15 yards away. I told myself to relax and pick a spot ad drew back my bow to full draw.…
VIDEO: See Why Grim Reaper Mechanical Broadheads Are Better
Jay Liechtey, the inventor of Grim Reaper Broadheads, tells us why his broadheads are the best broadhead you can bowhunt with.…
Boar Down At The Hammer Hole
Further back in the brush behind the three wild hogs that were passing by him Robbie saw a hefty black hog on the same trail. Robbie waited.…
VIDEO: Fred Bear Was Funny Too!
Fred Bear was known for his impressive accomplishments; but, the thousands of bowhunters at his talks knew him for one more thing, he could tell a joke with the best of them.…
Say No To Odor, Sweat, Noise & Cold
Staying Warm In Cold Weather Is Just The Start. ScentBlocker Expedition Weight Base Layers are superfine Merino wool for warmth, comfort, natural odor prevention and it's quiet.…
VIDEO: Big Buck Down On This Ohio Bowhunt
VIDEO: 6 days of rut hunting action puts a big Ohio buck on the ground. Pennsylvania bowhunter travels to a hunting lease in Ohio to hunt the 2016 rut and shoots his biggest buck to date…