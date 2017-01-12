ARTICLES | COLUMNS | GEAR REVIEWS | NEW PRODUCTS | SPONSORS | VIDEOS
Sons First Video by Dave Conrad
Taking you child hunting is a thrill but having them film your hunt is even more special. David Conrad had this experience with his son Michael.…
New: Killer Instinct CHRG’D Crossbow
Killer Instinct® CHRG’D™ is electrified with performance at a super-affordable cost. Dependable knockdown power is combined with a compact, balanced frame for maneuverability in the field.…
Mountain Lion the Traditional Way
Going after mountain lion is physically demanding but the rewards include a remarkable trophy and memories for a lifetime. Everything The Bear Hunter Clay Newcomb was hoping for.…
The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 3
Part 3, Wade Nolan talks to his young budding bowhunter about the killing end of the arrow and what is the best broadhead to use.…
Moultrie M-40 Game Cam Reaches Far And Fast
The M-40 game camera, from Moultrie, sports exceptionally impressive statistics in two of the top-ranking feature categories that matter most in game cameras: trigger speed and flash range.…
The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 2
In part 2, Wade covers where that shot should be placed for the most humane kill.…
Knight & Hale’s Legend Series Three Pack of Turkey Diaphragm Calls
Harold Knight has been designing calls since he was a teenager, and like any good tinkerer, he has always kept a secret stash of personal designs. The Legend Series marks the opening of that vault.…
The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 1
They are the future of our sport. Wade Nolan and many others know it so they dedicate part of their lives to ensuring our next generation will pick up the bow and continue the sport.…
Alabama Couple Score State Record Fish
Bowfishing has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country with plenty of fish to shoot everywhere. State records may be hard to come by but the fun is ample. So what are you waiting for? Get your line wet.…
Tag-Team Coyotes With Knight & Hale’s His And Hers Howler Combo
When paired together, the His and Hers Howler Combo grants hunters with the ability to create life-like reproductive and territorial calls—which can bring coyotes running even after they’ve been hunted hard and have heard every distress call on the market.…
An Empty Quiver: Chapter 18. Once-in-a-Lifetime Moose
In this chapter of Dave's exciting book, he goes on a hunt in Utah to follow his long dream for Shiras Moose. The guide said Moose didn't act like deer. Maybe not but in this hunt the results were the same with Dave's arrow finding it's mark.…
Zeiss Announces New Mobile Hunting & Shooting App
The integrated ballistic calculator allows hunters and shooters to easily customize the settings to suit their ZEISS long-distance shooting products – be it Rapid-Z®, ASV+, ASV LongRange, or ASV Competition.…
The Hunt for Megatron with Jody Franken
After taking Megatron in the first daylight hours of Veterans Day, November 11, 2013, on Veterans Day, 2014, at daylight, Franken was again in a tree stand but on another farm 5 miles away from where he’d taken Megatron. His hunting partner texted him and asked, “What kind of buck are you planning to take?”…
The Change Up
Brian Kightlinger has had some incredible experiences with his children taking them hunting. This article covers the adventure with his son Sam and his quest for a whitetail deer.…
Wac’Em Broadheads Intros New Steel Expandable
Offering unrivaled strength and durability, the steel versions are an impressive addition to Wac'Em's supremely accurate line of expandable broadheads, which offer a complete mix of field-point precision and efficiency with a sleek, eye-catching design and incredible pass-through power.…
Online Bowhunts, Pictures and Blog Scouting For Deer | Wild Hog Bowhunts | Wild Turkey Grand Slam Hunt | Deerhunts | Alligator | Bear | Western Big Game | ATA Show | NWTF Show
Binoculars: Get One That Works For You
Buying binoculars is confusing. What is the difference between 8x32 and 10x42 or 12x50? Which is the best for your hunts?…
Duck’s Wild Boar Recovery
Recoveries; Some Times It's Easy, Some Times It's Not! This time was textbook good. But The Duck's perfect shot helped.…
Duck Back To The Woods
I'm back from my trip to Colorado and reporting on the Duck's bowhunt. Just when he thought the hunt was over a bunch of wild hogs snuck in behind him.…
Huge Buck Arrowed: Antlers Fall Off!
Craziest whitetail bowhunt ever! It was late season in Nebraska and the huge buck showed up again.…
From Girl Scout Camp To Winner In NASP
At 14 Sami became so interested in learning to shoot a bow that she started working out daily to get stronger. Two year's later she is competing and winning in the NASP archery competition.…
Bowhunting A PA Buck
World Went Dark presents a successful Pennsylvania bowhunt and a…
VIDEO: Bowhunting Big Iowa 11-Point
Bowhunting small parcels of land pays off on a self filmed video bowhunt as a big 11-pointer is harvested on Above The Game.…
Crossbow Shopping: What You Need To Know
Many people are aware of crossbows but aren't sure what to look for when considering and buying one. Here is what you need to know before shopping for one.…
Wildlife Research Center: Magnum Scrape Dripper Combo
The Magnum Scrape Dripper Combo has everything you need to keep a scrape hot so it attracts rutting bucks and does.…
Joseph Goza Joins Black Eagle Arrows Team
Welcome, Joseph Goza to the Black Eagle Arrows Family! Joseph is IBO Shooter of the year, Six time ASA Shooter of the year, Two time ASA World Champion, IBO world Champion, 5 time Buckmasters World Champion…
VIDEO: Self Filmed Ohio Bowhunter bags big 11-point
Bowhunting action from Ohio. After hunting hard for the past two seasons, LG Shea closes the deal on a buck they’ve had on camera for a few years.…
How To Buy A Used Bow
Here are some things to be aware of before you purchase pre-owned archery equipment. This information will help you avoid spending money on a bow you can’t use.…