Blind Bias

Wade Nolan thought most bowhunters carried a bias against pop-up blinds. Now he says he is not going to tell you what to think about blind hunting but he is certainly going to make you think about the downward shift in whitetail hunting. The shift is from treestand level to whitetail level.…

Moultrie Intros The Deer Feeder Standard

Moultrie’s Deer Feeder Standard is an all-in-one feeder that is designed to be completely reliable, sets up in minutes because of tool-free assembly, and is extremely affordable due to its simplistic and durable design.…

James Perry’s Hunt for a Respectable Buck

The big buck stepped into a shooting lane, 25-yards out, quartering to him, moved forward, stopped again and stood there for some time, while Perry was at full draw. Then he stepped into the second shooting lane at about 17 yards.…

The Smallest Whitetail: Part 2

Two other hunters had coues deer on the ground. Now it was Roy's turn. 11 hours in a blind saw deer come in but none were what he wanted until a head, with a rack popped out from behind a tree. It is now 'go time'.…

Leica Announces Exclusive Ultravid HD-PLUS Edition Safari 2017 Binoculars

Leica Sport Optics announces a limited special edition of its flagship Ultravid HD-Plus high-performance binoculars featuring luxurious green leather armoring and an elegant Aneas carrying case. Available in four models, the Edition Safari's production is exclusively limited to 100 of each, making this edition not only distinctive but highly collectible.…

The Smallest Whitetail: Part 1

Regardless as to how you pronounce it, Kows or Koozs, the Coues deer may be small but they certainly live up to their reputation as the Grey Ghost. Roy K. Keefer covers the species and how to hunt them.…

Three Minus One

As we were just about sure we wouldn’t see them again all of a sudden the big bull came through the thick brush heading right at the safari vehicle. He had his head down a bit and was coming right at us in a very angry manner.…

P&Y Club Announces Potential New World’s Record Non-Typical Coues Deer

In December of 2015, Terry Edwards of San Carlos, Arizona took an incredible Coues deer that may be the new Pope and Young Club Non-Typical World’s Record. This Coues deer is entered into the 30th Recording Period–the biennium representing entries accepted into the P&Y Records Program from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2016.…

Wyoming Elk Hunt

As we watched the parade of deer John tapped me on the shoulder and motioned for me to look up, to the right and to the top of the mountain. There were eight elk feeding in an opening about a mile away.…

Girls with Guns (and Bows) in South Africa

We were in the Limpopo province of South Africa at Doornrand Hunting Safaris. My trip started off slowly. I hunted with a bow for a few days, when I wasn't filming. I was looking for a zebra, but never got a shot. I was able to get a shot on a Waterbuck.…

ALPS OutdoorZ Intro New Duffles

"We're especially excited about the addition of these two bags because a duffle bag is an item that so many people use on a daily basis - not just for hunting," said Zach Scheidegger, ALPS product manager. "Our goal was to introduce some strong and durable duffles that will hold up against whatever situation they're being used for.…

Wild Bull Bowhunting

Bow hunting for wild bulls can be tense. You never know what they will do. Our bowhunter sneaks up to 20 yards and hoping to get an arrow off on a big wild bull.…

Robert Hoague Online Bowhunts & Events on Bowhunting.net Robert Hoague
Rick’s Wrap Up Of 2016

Man, to say 2016 was a great year would be an understatement! The year's deer season started out by arrowing a 200 plus class buck with Keith Warren on his place in South Texas.…

Duck Back To The Woods

Osceola Gobbler Bowhunt For Robin

How To Deep Fry A Wild Turkey

Wild Boar Day

What It Takes To Do It

Gator Gettin’

Surrounded By Gators

Alligator: Day 2

Claw Head Gets Turned Down

September 14; Fight Day

New Zealand Bowhunter: Goats, Chamois and Wild Boars

Writers Camp: Robert Hoague’s Hog Hunt

Last Bearhunt: Pt 3

Last Bearhunt: My Hunt

Last Bearhunt: Fred Tags A Big One

Last Bearhunt: The Chef Pt. 3

Last Bearhunt: The Chef

Youth Day At Cabela’s

My 5 Phase Plan For Wild Turkey Hunting

Cathy Addington Gets #20

Gear Review: HALO XL450 Rangefinder

Rangefinders have become a necessity for the bowhunter and there are quite a few companies making some good ones at some high prices. Gary Elliott thinks he's found a good one for under $100. You may too.…

Gear Review: Combo Knife Sharpener

It shouldn't take a professional to put a good cutting edge back on your knives. With the WorkSharp Combo Knife Sharpener you don't have to be. It does the work. You just bring the knife.…

As we were just about sure we wouldn’t see them again all of a sudden the big bull came through the thick brush heading right at the safari vehicle. He had his head down a bit and was coming right at us in a very angry manner.…

Southern Ohio Outfitters Joins bhn

Southern Ohio Outfitters. We are the foremost outfit for trophy whitetail in Ohio. In fact, Southern Ohio Outfitters has been Named Ohio’s Top Outfit for Trophy Whitetail Hunts in Ohio and One of NORTH AMERICAS Top 5 destinations to hunt big bucks By Deer and Deer Hunting Magazine!…

Wade Nolan thought most bowhunters carried a bias against pop-up blinds. Now he says he is not going to tell you what to think about blind hunting but he is certainly going to make you think about the downward shift in whitetail hunting. The shift is from treestand level to whitetail level.…

The Zen Art of Being Still

I quickly found that I could have best spent my preparation time in an entirely different way. I discovered this to be one of the toughest hunting experiences I have encountered to date – but not for the reasons you would think.…

