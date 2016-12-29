Articles

Interview: Jim Crumley, The Inventor Of Modern Camouflage Jim Crumley created Trebark camouflage and forever changed camouflage for hunters. Here is his story.…

Comancheria Whitetails Jim Miller gets a late night phone with an offer he couldn't turn down. Hunt large, mature whitetails with one of the highest rated outfitters in Texas, Bar None Hunt Company.…

Gear Review: HALO XL450 Rangefinder Rangefinders have become a necessity for the bowhunter and there are quite a few companies making some good ones at some high prices. Gary Elliott thinks he's found a good one for under $100. You may too.…

VIDEO: Pelser Bowhunting Africa Promo Short Video From Pelser Bowhunting On Highlights From Their African Bowhunts.…

Gear Review: Combo Knife Sharpener It shouldn't take a professional to put a good cutting edge back on your knives. With the WorkSharp Combo Knife Sharpener you don't have to be. It does the work. You just bring the knife.…

New: Mini EZ Hangers™ by Realtree Small folding Hangers are ideal for hanging binoculars, backpacks, gloves and other hunting accessories within reach. Small and lightweight enough to fit in your pocket, the Mini EZ Hangers give you better leverage to screw into your tree.…

Scent Crusher OZONE Gear Bag I will out work him. I will out think him. I will do everything to prepare for him, But if he smells me I know I wont get him!…

Emery Loiselle Wins Gold in Senior Games – Again Emery Loiselle is a remarkable man who has given his incredible talent and knowledge to the sport of archery for over 60 years. This year, in the senior games, 95 to 99 age bracket, he took Gold in archery. Congratulations Emery!…

Swamp Buck I needed him to take one more step as two steps would put his vitals back out of the shooting lane. I came to full draw and hoped he would take that one last step. When his closer front leg went forward, I locked on and touched off the shot.…

Gear Review: SHADOW HUNTER Blind When I cross paths with a product that I feel would benefit the bowhunting.net readers, I like to share it. Today I want to talk about the Shadow Hunter…

Quartering Shots The idea of shooting a deer with a bow where the entry point is not in the kill zone confuses many bowhunters. The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the arrow makes contact with the deer that matters but its path through the deer’s vital organs.…

The Hunt for Fish Hook with Brad and Colton Geren Fish Hook moved again and stopped about 19 yards from Colton’s tree stand, quartering away from him. Colton put his pin sight on his Bear Anarchy bow behind the buck’s front shoulder and aimed a little high and a little back.…

Outdoor REC Act Recognizes Bowhunting, Archery are Vital to US Economy Passing the REC Act is very important to bowhunting, archery and the shooting sports because it recognizes outdoor recreation is a vital – not just important – part of the U.S. economy,” said Jay McAninch, ATA CEO/president.…

Bad Boy Off Road Launches Stampede Sales Event This special event, which runs through Jan. 7, 2017, offers $1,000 off any new 80HP Stampede or Stampede XTR 4X4, plus 1.99 percent interest for 36 months.…