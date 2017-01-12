ARTICLES | COLUMNS | GEAR REVIEWS | NEW PRODUCTS | SPONSORS | VIDEOS
Alabama Couple Score State Record Fish
Bowfishing has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country with plenty of fish to shoot everywhere. State records may be hard to come by but the fun is ample. So what are you waiting for? Get your line wet.…
Hunting for Late Winter Sheds
For ScentBlocker's Jason Herbert, the best time to hunt for sheds is March. The weather isn't the best and there is usually a whole lot of walking but the results can make it all worth it. Want to go shed hunting? Well, bundle up and go where the deer are.…
Tag-Team Coyotes With Knight & Hale’s His And Hers Howler Combo
When paired together, the His and Hers Howler Combo grants hunters with the ability to create life-like reproductive and territorial calls—which can bring coyotes running even after they’ve been hunted hard and have heard every distress call on the market.…
An Empty Quiver: Chapter 18. Once-in-a-Lifetime Moose
In this chapter of Dave's exciting book, he goes on a hunt in Utah to follow his long dream for Shiras Moose. The guide said Moose didn't act like deer. Maybe not but in this hunt the results were the same with Dave's arrow finding it's mark.…
Zeiss Announces New Mobile Hunting & Shooting App
The integrated ballistic calculator allows hunters and shooters to easily customize the settings to suit their ZEISS long-distance shooting products – be it Rapid-Z®, ASV+, ASV LongRange, or ASV Competition.…
The Hunt for Megatron with Jody Franken
After taking Megatron in the first daylight hours of Veterans Day, November 11, 2013, on Veterans Day, 2014, at daylight, Franken was again in a tree stand but on another farm 5 miles away from where he’d taken Megatron. His hunting partner texted him and asked, “What kind of buck are you planning to take?”…
The Change Up
Brian Kightlinger has had some incredible experiences with his children taking them hunting. This article covers the adventure with his son Sam and his quest for a whitetail deer.…
Wac’Em Broadheads Intros New Steel Expandable
Offering unrivaled strength and durability, the steel versions are an impressive addition to Wac'Em's supremely accurate line of expandable broadheads, which offer a complete mix of field-point precision and efficiency with a sleek, eye-catching design and incredible pass-through power.…
Trophy Taker Intros Must Have Products for 2017
Trophy Taker, by ARCUS Hunting, intros the new Xtreme Pro, Smackdown Pro Micro-Adjustable Arrow Rests and Pro-Grade Accessories to take your bowhunting experience to the next level.…
Kim’s First Bowkill… or you’re never too old to take your daughter hunting
It was super cold. At least -10 but it didn't deter Kim Campbell from bundling up and taking a doe...and then a nice buck. Below freezing weather and two whitetails on the ground. Nice.…
HAWK, Michael Waddell and ‘Fan Favorite’ Bone Collector form Partnership
“Michael Waddell is undeniably the most loved personality in hunting and the entire Bone Collector team is extremely entertaining and trustworthy. We are excited to be partnered and will work very close together to deliver best-in-class products” Scott Lee, Hawk President…
Killer Instinct Crossbows partners with Hawke Optics
The strategic partnership combines Killer Instinct’s extensive experience in designing and distributing successful cutting-edge hunting products with Hawke Optics' innovative and unquestioned crossbow scope leadership.…
CenterPoint Intros the Gladiator Whisper 405
CenterPoint Archery's 2017 flagship crossbow, The Gladiator Whisper 405 gives hunters everything they could ask for in a crossbow - blazing speed, an ergonomic design, quality materials, accessories and features the Whisper Silencing System.…
Bowtech Partners with Train to Hunt for 2017 Season
This partnership will give fans unprecedented access into the training and competition of several Bowtech shooters including 2016 champion Courtney LeVesque.…
2017 Hunts from Journey Hunts
Looking for a real bowhunting adventure? Well call Matt. He'll fix you up with a hunt you will never forget.…
Duck’s Wild Boar Recovery
Recoveries; Some Times It's Easy, Some Times It's Not! This time was textbook good. But The Duck's perfect shot helped.…
Duck Back To The Woods
I'm back from my trip to Colorado and reporting on the Duck's bowhunt. Just when he thought the hunt was over a bunch of wild hogs snuck in behind him.…
Huge Buck Arrowed: Antlers Fall Off!
Craziest whitetail bowhunt ever! It was late season in Nebraska and the huge buck showed up again.…
From Girl Scout Camp To Winner In NASP
At 14 Sami became so interested in learning to shoot a bow that she started working out daily to get stronger. Two year's later she is competing and winning in the NASP archery competition.…
Bowhunting A PA Buck
World Went Dark presents a successful Pennsylvania bowhunt and a…
VIDEO: Bowhunting Big Iowa 11-Point
Bowhunting small parcels of land pays off on a self filmed video bowhunt as a big 11-pointer is harvested on Above The Game.…
Crossbow Shopping: What You Need To Know
Many people are aware of crossbows but aren't sure what to look for when considering and buying one. Here is what you need to know before shopping for one.…
Wildlife Research Center: Magnum Scrape Dripper Combo
The Magnum Scrape Dripper Combo has everything you need to keep a scrape hot so it attracts rutting bucks and does.…
Joseph Goza Joins Black Eagle Arrows Team
Welcome, Joseph Goza to the Black Eagle Arrows Family! Joseph is IBO Shooter of the year, Six time ASA Shooter of the year, Two time ASA World Champion, IBO world Champion, 5 time Buckmasters World Champion…
VIDEO: Self Filmed Ohio Bowhunter bags big 11-point
Bowhunting action from Ohio. After hunting hard for the past two seasons, LG Shea closes the deal on a buck they’ve had on camera for a few years.…
How To Buy A Used Bow
Here are some things to be aware of before you purchase pre-owned archery equipment. This information will help you avoid spending money on a bow you can’t use.…
New Zealand Bowhunter: Goats, Chamois and Wild Boars
This Is One Of Best Bowhunting Videos I've Ever Seen! ... Robert Hoague. New Zealand Bowhunter BJ Holdsworth takes us into the wilderness to bowhunt Wild Goats, Chamois and Wild Boars. This is bowhunting on video done right. I recommend your checking it out right now.…