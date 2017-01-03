Articles

Trophy Taker Intros Must Have Products for 2017 Trophy Taker, by ARCUS Hunting, intros the new Xtreme Pro, Smackdown Pro Micro-Adjustable Arrow Rests and Pro-Grade Accessories to take your bowhunting experience to the next level.…

Kims First Bowkill… or you’re never too old to take your daughter hunting It was super cold. At least -10 but it didn't deter Kim Campbell from bundling up and taking a doe...and then a nice buck. Below freezing weather and two whitetails on the ground. Nice.…

HAWK, Michael Waddell and ‘Fan Favorite’ Bone Collector form Partnership “Michael Waddell is undeniably the most loved personality in hunting and the entire Bone Collector team is extremely entertaining and trustworthy. We are excited to be partnered and will work very close together to deliver best-in-class products” Scott Lee, Hawk President…

Killer Instinct Crossbows partners with Hawke Optics The strategic partnership combines Killer Instinct’s extensive experience in designing and distributing successful cutting-edge hunting products with Hawke Optics' innovative and unquestioned crossbow scope leadership.…

CenterPoint Intros the Gladiator Whisper 405 CenterPoint Archery's 2017 flagship crossbow, The Gladiator Whisper 405 gives hunters everything they could ask for in a crossbow - blazing speed, an ergonomic design, quality materials, accessories and features the Whisper Silencing System.…

Bowtech Partners with Train to Hunt for 2017 Season This partnership will give fans unprecedented access into the training and competition of several Bowtech shooters including 2016 champion Courtney LeVesque.…

2017 Hunts from Journey Hunts Looking for a real bowhunting adventure? Well call Matt. He'll fix you up with a hunt you will never forget.…

Golden Opportunity He needed to take two more steps and he would be in the clear. I visualized the shot in my head even before I drew my bow. The buck stepped into the clearing, stopped and looked back over his shoulder. Lee said, ¨ Take your shot!”…

Code Blue Revolutionizes Scent Control with D/Code System The development of the silver nanoparticle, in microscopic size, is able to invade and destroy bacteria and other odor-causing microorganisms. This results in a product that has the capability to destroy more human scent than other elements, and doing it in a short amount of time.…

Straight Talk Interview: Ann Clark – Part II Part II: Straight Talk Interview - Archery Hall of Fame Archer, performer and icon, Ann Clark…

Straight Talk Interview: Ann Clark – Part I This special interview was done in 2006 and was one lost when bowhunting.net changed to a new format. I wanted to bring this back so it would be available forever on bowhunting.net…

Goodbye & Good Riddance! 2016 has slide quietly into the past and with it the bitter sweet memories. Every year is challenged with good and bad times but M.R. James who lived through the pain of 2016 reveals his views of what we can all appreciate about what we do and how we look at our world. I think you will agree.…

Bowhunting Course In Denmark A short video about bowhunting and bowhunters in Denmark. It look like there is a lot going on over there.…

Interview: Jim Crumley, The Inventor Of Modern Camouflage Jim Crumley created Trebark camouflage and forever changed camouflage for hunters. Here is his story.…