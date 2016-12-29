Rich Walton
Comancheria Whitetails

Jim Miller gets a late night phone with an offer he couldn't turn down. Hunt large, mature whitetails with one of the highest rated outfitters in Texas, Bar None Hunt Company.…

Gear Review: HALO XL450 Rangefinder

Rangefinders have become a necessity for the bowhunter and there are quite a few companies making some good ones at some high prices. Gary Elliott thinks he's found a good one for under $100. You may too.…

Gear Review: Combo Knife Sharpener

It shouldn't take a professional to put a good cutting edge back on your knives. With the WorkSharp Combo Knife Sharpener you don't have to be. It does the work. You just bring the knife.…

New: Mini EZ Hangers™ by Realtree

Small folding Hangers are ideal for hanging binoculars, backpacks, gloves and other hunting accessories within reach. Small and lightweight enough to fit in your pocket, the Mini EZ Hangers give you better leverage to screw into your tree.…

Swamp Buck

I needed him to take one more step as two steps would put his vitals back out of the shooting lane. I came to full draw and hoped he would take that one last step. When his closer front leg went forward, I locked on and touched off the shot.…

Quartering Shots

The idea of shooting a deer with a bow where the entry point is not in the kill zone confuses many bowhunters. The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the arrow makes contact with the deer that matters but its path through the deer’s vital organs.…

Like Father – Like Daughter

Another great article of kids following in their parents footsteps into the sport of archery/bowhunting. This article by Tracy Breen is not just about success but some views on the equipment kids should use.…

Robert Hoague Online Bowhunts & Events on Bowhunting.net
Kayla Gets It Done, Again

Kayla got her first deer here when she was 9. She liked bowhunting and she comes with her dad every Thanksgiving. Now she's 15 and as she says, "It's a tradition."…

VIDEO: Fred Bear Was Funny Too!

Fred Bear was known for his impressive accomplishments; but, the thousands of bowhunters at his talks knew him for one more thing, he could tell a joke with the best of them.…

Southern Ohio Outfitters. We are the foremost outfit for trophy whitetail in Ohio. In fact, Southern Ohio Outfitters has been Named Ohio’s Top Outfit for Trophy Whitetail Hunts in Ohio and One of NORTH AMERICAS Top 5 destinations to hunt big bucks By Deer and Deer Hunting Magazine!…

The idea of shooting a deer with a bow where the entry point is not in the kill zone confuses many bowhunters. The thing about the quartering shot is that it is not where the arrow makes contact with the deer that matters but its path through the deer’s vital organs.…

I quickly found that I could have best spent my preparation time in an entirely different way. I discovered this to be one of the toughest hunting experiences I have encountered to date – but not for the reasons you would think.…

