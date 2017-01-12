Articles

Sons First Video by Dave Conrad Taking you child hunting is a thrill but having them film your hunt is even more special. David Conrad had this experience with his son Michael.…

New: Killer Instinct CHRG’D Crossbow Killer Instinct® CHRG’D™ is electrified with performance at a super-affordable cost. Dependable knockdown power is combined with a compact, balanced frame for maneuverability in the field.…

Mountain Lion the Traditional Way Going after mountain lion is physically demanding but the rewards include a remarkable trophy and memories for a lifetime. Everything The Bear Hunter Clay Newcomb was hoping for.…

The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 3 Part 3, Wade Nolan talks to his young budding bowhunter about the killing end of the arrow and what is the best broadhead to use.…

Moultrie M-40 Game Cam Reaches Far And Fast The M-40 game camera, from Moultrie, sports exceptionally impressive statistics in two of the top-ranking feature categories that matter most in game cameras: trigger speed and flash range.…

The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 2 In part 2, Wade covers where that shot should be placed for the most humane kill.…

Knight & Hale’s Legend Series Three Pack of Turkey Diaphragm Calls Harold Knight has been designing calls since he was a teenager, and like any good tinkerer, he has always kept a secret stash of personal designs. The Legend Series marks the opening of that vault.…

The Making of a Bowhunter: Part 1 They are the future of our sport. Wade Nolan and many others know it so they dedicate part of their lives to ensuring our next generation will pick up the bow and continue the sport.…

Alabama Couple Score State Record Fish Bowfishing has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country with plenty of fish to shoot everywhere. State records may be hard to come by but the fun is ample. So what are you waiting for? Get your line wet.…

Tag-Team Coyotes With Knight & Hale’s His And Hers Howler Combo When paired together, the His and Hers Howler Combo grants hunters with the ability to create life-like reproductive and territorial calls—which can bring coyotes running even after they’ve been hunted hard and have heard every distress call on the market.…

An Empty Quiver: Chapter 18. Once-in-a-Lifetime Moose In this chapter of Dave's exciting book, he goes on a hunt in Utah to follow his long dream for Shiras Moose. The guide said Moose didn't act like deer. Maybe not but in this hunt the results were the same with Dave's arrow finding it's mark.…

Zeiss Announces New Mobile Hunting & Shooting App The integrated ballistic calculator allows hunters and shooters to easily customize the settings to suit their ZEISS long-distance shooting products – be it Rapid-Z®, ASV+, ASV LongRange, or ASV Competition.…

The Hunt for Megatron with Jody Franken After taking Megatron in the first daylight hours of Veterans Day, November 11, 2013, on Veterans Day, 2014, at daylight, Franken was again in a tree stand but on another farm 5 miles away from where he’d taken Megatron. His hunting partner texted him and asked, “What kind of buck are you planning to take?”…

The Change Up Brian Kightlinger has had some incredible experiences with his children taking them hunting. This article covers the adventure with his son Sam and his quest for a whitetail deer.…