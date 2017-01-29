ARTICLES | COLUMNS | GEAR REVIEWS | NEW PRODUCTS | SPONSORS | VIDEOS
Wyoming Elk Hunt
As we watched the parade of deer John tapped me on the shoulder and motioned for me to look up, to the right and to the top of the mountain. There were eight elk feeding in an opening about a mile away.…
Girls with Guns (and Bows) in South Africa
We were in the Limpopo province of South Africa at Doornrand Hunting Safaris. My trip started off slowly. I hunted with a bow for a few days, when I wasn't filming. I was looking for a zebra, but never got a shot. I was able to get a shot on a Waterbuck.…
ALPS OutdoorZ Intro New Duffles
"We're especially excited about the addition of these two bags because a duffle bag is an item that so many people use on a daily basis - not just for hunting," said Zach Scheidegger, ALPS product manager. "Our goal was to introduce some strong and durable duffles that will hold up against whatever situation they're being used for.…
Wild Bull Bowhunting
Bow hunting for wild bulls can be tense. You never know what they will do. Our bowhunter sneaks up to 20 yards and hoping to get an arrow off on a big wild bull.…
The Damage Wolves Are Inflicting On America: Part 1
Toby Bridges discusses the Northern Rockies Wolf Recovery Project and how this questionable intervention by the Fish and Wildlife Service into the west affects the game herds and the consequences on the American hunter.…
Precision Peeps Make You Better
Perfect Aim. Perfect Shot. Makes Aiming Easier Than Ever Before.…
Cooking with SuzieQ: Venison Burger, Sausage, Broccoli Alfredo
Here is a healthy, low carb meal sure to get your taste buds dancing. Another great recipe from Sue 'SusieQ' Burch.…
How To Preserve And Tan A Rattlesnake Skin
This Video show you how to preserve and tan a Rattlesnake Skin, or any snake skin. Follow these easy steps.…
Coming April: P&Y 30th Biennial Convention
Great speakers, incredible seminars, world-class trophy mounts and an amazing auction packed with top-shelf hunts are what you will find at the 2017 Pope And Young Club Convention! Every two years the Pope And Young Club gathers to celebrate North America's rich bowhunting heritage.…
ScentBlocker’s Guide to Helping the Herd (or Flock)
At ScentBlocker, we're not just hunters, we're conservationists as well. Here are some ideas that we recommend you try on your property to help your herd make it through winter in good condition.…
New ‘Beast of the Woods’ from Hawk Hunting-2 Man Sasquatch Treestand
Hawk proudly introduces the largest stands to ever hit the woods with the 21’ SASQUATCH 1.5-MAN and the 18’ SASQUATCH 2.0-MAN Ladders. Designed with Beast-Sized MeshComfort™ Lounger Seats and platforms large enough to take all your gear AND an extra lunchbox to the woods!…
The Hunt for Shorty
As some of you know I manage the farms I hunt with some strict restrictions. One of the incredible deer on this one property was named Shorty. I had never seen Shorty before August 8th 2016 and believed him to be about 7.5 years old. I knew this was a deer I wanted to hunt.…
Sons First Video by Dave Conrad
Taking you child hunting is a thrill but having them film your hunt is even more special. David Conrad had this experience with his son Michael.…
New: Killer Instinct CHRG’D Crossbow
Killer Instinct® CHRG’D™ is electrified with performance at a super-affordable cost. Dependable knockdown power is combined with a compact, balanced frame for maneuverability in the field.…
Mountain Lion the Traditional Way
Going after mountain lion is physically demanding but the rewards include a remarkable trophy and memories for a lifetime. Everything The Bear Hunter Clay Newcomb was hoping for.…
VIDEO CLASSIC: Fred Bear Dangerous Game Bow Hunting!
Fred Bear at his best, stealthily stalking into bow range in the wilds of Mozambique Africa for Cape Buffalo, Elephant, Trophy Kudu and more.…
Rick’s Pick: Grim Reaper Broadheads
I have been bowhunting for 46 years and I have shot about every broadhead imaginable. Here is what I use and why.…
Bow Review: 2017 PSE Bruit Force Lite
Dalton Vaughn of Better Outdoors gives a bow report on the 2017 PSE Brute Force Lite in this Bow Report.…
Robbie Cramer: Down In The Alley Part 1
The 2016 season started for me with lots of hopes and expectations of having that one buck show up at the right place and at the right time.…
Scouting For Wild hogs: Then Set Up Right
What do you look for when you scout for wild hogs? And what do you need to know to set up so you can get in the hog action.…
How To Kill, Skin and Cook RATTLESNAKE
From a live rattlesnake to a campfire cooked meal. Rattlesnake is common fare for some. However, most don't have a clue about what to do with them.…
Binoculars: Get One That Works For You
Buying binoculars is confusing. What is the difference between 8x32 and 10x42 or 12x50? Which is the best for your hunts?…
Duck’s Wild Boar Recovery
Recoveries; Some Times It's Easy, Some Times It's Not! This time was textbook good. But The Duck's perfect shot helped.…
Duck Back To The Woods
I'm back from my trip to Colorado and reporting on the Duck's bowhunt. Just when he thought the hunt was over a bunch of wild hogs snuck in behind him.…
Huge Buck Arrowed: Antlers Fall Off!
Craziest whitetail bowhunt ever! It was late season in Nebraska and the huge buck showed up again.…
From Girl Scout Camp To Winner In NASP
At 14 Sami became so interested in learning to shoot a bow that she started working out daily to get stronger. Two year's later she is competing and winning in the NASP archery competition.…
Bowhunting A PA Buck
World Went Dark presents a successful Pennsylvania bowhunt and a…